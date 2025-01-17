Lugano vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

Lugano and Basel will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League round 19 clash on Sunday (January 19th). The game will be played at Stadio di Cornaredo.

The home side have not been in action since playing out a 2-2 draw at home to Pafos in the UEFA Conference League. They went behind to Amir Sapi's fourth-minute own goal but Mohamed Belhadj and Mattia Bottani scored to put them 2-1 up at the break. David Goldar equalized in injury time.

The Bianconeri will shift their focus to the domestic scene where their last game saw them suffer a 4-1 defeat at home to Lausanne.

Basel fell to a 1-0 home loss to Grasshoppers. Noah Persson's 21st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The left the Rotblau in second spot in the standings, having garnered 30 points from 18 games. Lugano are one point better off in top spot.

Lugano vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have 59 wins from the last 143 head-to-head games. Lugano were victorious on 43 occasions while 41 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in July 2024 when Lugano claimed a 2-1 away win.

Basel have won just one of the last nine head-to-head games (five losses).

Five of Lugano's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more, with four games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Four of Basel's last five league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Lugano vs Basel Prediction

Lugano were on the wrong end of a harrowing defeat at home last time out in the league and will be keen to bounce back in their first game of the new year. The defeat saw them fail to open up a four-point gap at the summit as they remain one point ahead.

Basel know that a win here would take them to the top of the table but Fabio Celestini's side have a poor record in this fixture in recent years.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Lugano 1-1 Basel

Lugano vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

