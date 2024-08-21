Lugano vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024

Lugano will welcome Besiktas to Stockhorn Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. The hosts have dropped from the Champions League qualifiers while the visitors have directly booked their place in the playoffs after winning the Turkish Cup last season.

The hosts recorded a 3-1 win on aggregate over Partizan in the third-round of qualifiers earlier this month. They returned to winning ways after two games on Sunday with a 7-1 triumph over Bruhl in the Swiss Cup first round. Kacper Przybyłko bagged a hat-trick in that match.

The visitors have enjoyed a 100% record in all competitions this season and registered a 4-2 home win over Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday. Ciro Immobile bagged a first-half brace while Rafa Silva and Ernest Muçi scored in the second half.

Lugano vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice with both meetings taking place in the group stage of the UEFA Conference League last season. Both sides registered away wins.

The hosts have just one win in their four meetings against Turkish teams while the visitors have suffered just one defeat against Swiss teams in four games.

The hosts have just one win in their last 10 games in the Europa League, including qualifiers.

Lugano have two wins and two losses in five home games across all competitions this season.

Besiktas have just one win in their last five away games in the Europa League qualifiers while suffering three defeats.

The visitors have won all three games this term while scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts have suffered three defeats in nine games across all competitions with two losses coming at home.

Lugano vs Besiktas Prediction

Bianconeri have suffered just one loss in their last five games in all competitions. They have scored 15 goals in these games while conceding seven times. Interestingly, they are winless in their last five home games in the Europa League, failing to score in four.

The Black Eagles have enjoyed a winning start to the 2024-25 season, keeping two clean sheets in three games. They have an unbeaten away record against Swiss teams in European competitions and registered a win in their away meeting against the hosts last season in the Conference League.

They have just one win in their last eight games in the Europa League, including qualifiers while suffering seven defeats, which is a cause for concern.

Both teams have enjoyed a good goalscoring record this season and considering their current form, a high-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Lugano 2-2 Besiktas

Lugano vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes

