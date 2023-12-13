Lugano vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2023

Lugano and Besiktas will be playing for pride when they go head-to-head at the Stadion Letzigrund in the final game in Group D of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Currently rooted to the bottom of the group standings, the Turkish powerhouse have endured a truly forgettable European campaign and will be looking to bow out with their heads held high.

Lugano picked up their eighth Swiss Super League win of the season at the weekend when they scraped a 2-1 victory over Winterthur on home turf.

Manager Mattia Croci-Torti will hope that result can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as his side return to action in the Conference League, where they are currently on a three-game losing streak.

With four points from a possible 15, Lugano are currently third in Group D, three points above Thursday’s visitors at the bottom of the pile.

Besiktas, on the other hand, failed to arrest their slump last time out as they fell to a 3-1 loss against local rivals Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.

Riza Calimbay’s men have now lost two of their last three matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw at Ankaragucu on December 3 sandwiched between the two defeats.

Besiktas’ underwhelming Conference League campaign has been in no small part owing to their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have conceded 14 goals in their five matches so far.

Lugano vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between Lugano and Besiktas, with the Swiss outfit claiming a pulsating 3-2 victory when they first squared off in October’s reverse fixture.

Besiktas have failed to win their last three matches, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 2-1 victory over Samsunspor on November 26.

Lugano have lost their last three Conference League matches, conceding 10 goals and scoring three since beating Besiktas back in October.

Calimbay’s side are unbeaten in their most recent three away matches, securing two wins and one draw since November’s 3-2 defeat at Antalyaspor.

Lugano vs Besiktas Prediction

Having seen their European quest already come to an end, Lugano and Besiktas have nothing to play for on Thursday.

We anticipate a thrilling contest at the Stadion Letzigrund nonetheless, with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Lugano 2-2 Besiktas

Lugano vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Besiktas’ last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the Turkish outfit’s last five outings)