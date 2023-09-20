Lugano vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2023

Lugano host Bodo/Glimt at the Letzigrund on Thursday for their group stage encounter in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Swiss team are all set to make their return to Europe after a four-year absence, following their appearance in the 2019-20 season of the Europa League.

A third-place finish in the Swiss Super League last season earned them a place in the UEFA Europa League playoffs, but Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise beat them 3-0 on aggregate. That paved their way here, and Lugano will be hoping for better fortunes in this tournament.

Mattia Croci-Torti's side are coming into this match off the back of a convincing 3-0 victory over Lancy in the second round of the Swiss Cup. A brace from Zan Celar followed by a goal from Mattia Bottani helped them gain momentum ahead of Thursday's clash.

Bodo/Glimt are making an appearance in European competitions for the third year in a row. The Norwegian outfit came to light for their spectacular run to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League in the 2021-22 season, before going out in the Europa League group stages last year.

This season, the Yellow Horde cruised through the qualifying rounds of the Conference League through a series of big wins. They beat Czech side Bohemians 7-2 on aggregate in the second qualifying round, before a 6-0 win over Armenia's Pyunik and then a 5-4 aggregate victory over Sepsi.

Lugano vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Lugano and Bodo/Glimt.

Bodo/Glimt have drawn three of their last four clashes, winning one: a 3-2 win over Sepsi in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Lugano are winless in their last five home games in Europe, failing to score in all five of them.

After losing seven of their previous nine away games in Europe, Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten in their last three, winning two.

Bodo/Glimt's Patrick Berg is looking to score in his third consecutive away game in Europe.

Lugano vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Lugano's record in Europe has been terrible in recent times, but they will look back on their performance from the weekend for inspiration. Bodo/Glimt have fared better in comparison and have more experience at this level too. The Norwegian side should secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Lugano 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Lugano vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes