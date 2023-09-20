Lugano vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2023

Lugano host Bodo/Glimt at the Letzigrund on Thursday for their group stage encounter in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League.
The Swiss team are all set to make their return to Europe after a four-year absence, following their appearance in the 2019-20 season of the Europa League.
A third-place finish in the Swiss Super League last season earned them a place in the UEFA Europa League playoffs, but Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise beat them 3-0 on aggregate. That paved their way here, and Lugano will be hoping for better fortunes in this tournament.
Mattia Croci-Torti's side are coming into this match off the back of a convincing 3-0 victory over Lancy in the second round of the Swiss Cup. A brace from Zan Celar followed by a goal from Mattia Bottani helped them gain momentum ahead of Thursday's clash.
Bodo/Glimt are making an appearance in European competitions for the third year in a row. The Norwegian outfit came to light for their spectacular run to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League in the 2021-22 season, before going out in the Europa League group stages last year.
This season, the Yellow Horde cruised through the qualifying rounds of the Conference League through a series of big wins. They beat Czech side Bohemians 7-2 on aggregate in the second qualifying round, before a 6-0 win over Armenia's Pyunik and then a 5-4 aggregate victory over Sepsi.
Lugano vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This is the first official clash between Lugano and Bodo/Glimt.
- Bodo/Glimt have drawn three of their last four clashes, winning one: a 3-2 win over Sepsi in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.
- Lugano are winless in their last five home games in Europe, failing to score in all five of them.
- After losing seven of their previous nine away games in Europe, Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten in their last three, winning two.
- Bodo/Glimt's Patrick Berg is looking to score in his third consecutive away game in Europe.
Lugano vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction
Lugano's record in Europe has been terrible in recent times, but they will look back on their performance from the weekend for inspiration. Bodo/Glimt have fared better in comparison and have more experience at this level too. The Norwegian side should secure a narrow win.
Prediction: Lugano 1-2 Bodo/Glimt
Lugano vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Bodo/Glimt to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes