Lugano vs Celje Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2025

FC Lugano continue their push for European football on Thursday with the first leg of their UEFA Conference League clash against Celje in the third qualifying round. The Swiss Super League giants were ousted from the race for the Europa League by CFR Cluj last week as the Romanian side beat them 1-0 on aggregate.

Following a 0-0 draw in Lugano, the tie remained all to play for going into the second leg, and Cluj prevailed 1-0, courtesy of an extra-time winner by Sheriff Sinyan.

Interspersed between these games were two defeats in the domestic league, as Lugano were beaten 2-1 by Thun followed by a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Sion.

With zero wins from four official games so far this season, Lugano's 2025-26 campaign has got off to a whimper. Their defense has been shaky, but it's their toothless frontline that has been their Achilles heel so far.

Celje will be licking their lips at the prospect of taking them on again. Earlier this year, the sides met in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa Conference League, playing out a pulsating 5-5 draw on aggregate, but the Slovenian team prevailed 3-1 on penalties after dispatching all their spot-kicks.

Much like Lugano, Celje too missed out on a chance in the Europa League after losing to AEK Larnaca in the second qualifying round last week, which saw them drop to this competition.

Lugano vs Celje Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the sides this year alone. They'd never previously clashed in any qualifier or a tournament proper.

Lugano have failed to win any of their four official games this season, losing thrice; they've even failed to score in three of those games.

Celje have won just two of their last five away games in Europe.

The Bianconeri have scored 20 goals in their last seven home games in Europe.

Lugano vs Celje Prediction

Lugano are a frighteningly offensive team at home, as their record would suggest. They put five past Celje when the Slovenian team came to Lugano back in February.

However, a lot has changed since then, with the Bianconeri struggling big time in the new season. Unlike their goal-crazy encounter last time out, this one could end up being a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Lugano 1-1 Celje

Lugano vs Celje Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

