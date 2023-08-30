Lugano vs Royal Union Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023 

Lugano welcome Royal Union to Geneva for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff on Thursday (August 31).

The visitors hold a relatively healthy advantage in the tie following their 2-0 home win in the first leg in Belgium last week. Dennis Ayensa and Casper Terho scored in either half to inspire the win.

Lugano qualified for the Europa League playoffs following their third-placed finish in the Swiss Super League last season. Meanwhile, Union's third-placed finish in the Belgian Jupiler League saw them book their spot at this stage.

The winner of this tie will secure their spot in the Europa League group stage, while the loser will be demoted to the Conference League.

Lugano vs Royal Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Royal have won four of their five competitive games this season.

Five of Lugano's six games across competitions this term have seen at least one team fail to score.

Four of Union's five games across competitions this season have seen at least one team fail to score.

Dennis Ayensa has scored in all four of Union's wins this season, with three strikes being the opening goal.

Lugano's last five games have produced less than nine corners.

Four of Lugano's six competitive games this season have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Lugano vs Royal Union Prediction

Union were the heavy favourites to advance in this tie and have one foot in the group stage. Les Unionistes have a two-goal advantage and are unlikely to let it slip in Switzerland.

Both sides are well rested, having had the weekend off in preparation for this game. Expect Union to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Lugano 0-1 Union

Lugano vs Royal Union Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Union to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Dennis Ayensa to score any time

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half