Lugano vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022 

Lugano and FC Zurich will battle for three points in the Swiss Super League on Sunday (November 6).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Servette last weekend. Lugano went down two goals in the 22nd minute, with Steve Rouiller and Miroslav Stevanovic giving the hosts a 2-0 lead. Zan Celar and Ousmane Doumbia, though, scored in either half to complete the comeback.

Zurich, meanwhile, fell 1-0 at Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. Kieran Tierney's first half half-volley decided the game. The defeat saw the Swiss champions eliminated from European football, as they finished bottom of Group A.

They will turn their focus to the domestic scene where their title defence has gone horribly wrong. Zurich are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just nine points from 14 games and only registered their first win of the season last week.

Lugano are two places better off in eighth spot, having garnered 17 points from 14 games.

Lugano vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teamshave clashed on 134 occasions. Zurich have a slightly better record with 53 wins to Lugano's 51.

Their most recent meeting in September saw Lugano claim a 2-1 away win.

Zurich have won just one game all season and are six points away from safety.

Lugano are on a four-game winless run, with both teams scoring in their last four games.

Four of their last six meetings have produced at least three goals.

Zurich's last four away games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Lugano vs Zurich Prediction

Lugano are seven points above the relegation zone and will seek maximum points to steer further clear of danger.

Defending champions Zurich are last, with their poor campaign putting them on the verge of relegation. Bo Henriksen's side have managed just one league win all season, with that victory coming last weekend.

FC Lugano @FCLugano1908 Conferenza Stampa di Mattia Croci-Torti in vista della partita casalinga FC Lugano - FC Zurigo twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Conferenza Stampa di Mattia Croci-Torti in vista della partita casalinga FC Lugano - FC Zurigo twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

Zurich followed that up with a gutsy performance in their defeat to Arsenal, which could stand them in good stead. A draw could ensue.

Prediction: Lugano 1-1 Zurich

Lugano vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes