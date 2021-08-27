Lugo vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Real Valladolid make the trip northwest to Galicia, where they face Lugo in a matchday three clash at the Estadio Anxo Carro on Sunday. The Pucela have designs on a swift promotion back to La Liga and are fourth in the Segunda Division table, while the hosts are 12th.

After narrowly escaping relegation last season, Lugo have started the new campaign with two draws.

They managed a comeback in their season opener away to Real Oviedo, with late goals from Jose Angel Carrillo and Joselu earning them a 2-2 draw. That was followed by a goalless draw against Real Sociedad B at home.

Real Valladolid started off their season with an impressive 1-1 draw away to Las Palmas, with Marcos de Sousa finding the net.

They cemented their status as a team aiming for promotion with a convincing 2-0 win at home to Real Zaragoza last week. Javi Sanchez and Toni Villa found the net for Valladolid in either half.

Lugo vs Real Valladolid Head-To-Head

Real Valladolid have yet to defeat Lugo in their last eight attempts, with the Galicians winning twice while there have been six draws.

Valladolid's last trip to the Estadio Anxo Carro came in the 2017-18 Segunda Division season, as the game finished 0-0.

CD Lugo Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-D

Real Valladolid CF Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Lugo vs Real Valladolid Team News

CD Lugo

Ruben Albes has a centre-back crisis on his hands, with Alex Perez and Diego Alende ruled out, while Alberto Rodriguez is a major doubt. Juan Antonio Ros had already been filling in as a centre-back alongside Alende, with Pedro Lopez or Carlos Pita expected to join him at the back for the game.

Forwards Jose Angel Carillo and Sebas Moyano remain injured, while midfielder Juanpe is a doubt.

Injured: Alex Perez, Diego Alende Lopez, Jose Angel Carillo, Sebas Moyano

Doubtful: Alberto Rodriguez, Pedro Lopez, Juanpe

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid CF

Pacheta remains without El Hacen, Raul Carnero and Kike Perez with forward Pablo Hervias joining them in the treatment room. Luis Perez is training on his own and is ruled out for this game, while Bruno Gonzalez is a doubt.

New signing Hugo Vallejo is unlikely to feature as well.

Injured: El Hacen, Raul Carnero, Kike Perez, Pablo Hervias, Luis Perez

Doubtful: Bruno Gonzalez

Suspended: None

Lugo vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

CD Lugo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oscar Whalley (GK); Eduard Campabadal, Juan Antonio, Carlos Pita, Roberto Canella; Hugo Rama, Xavier Torres, Josep Sene; David Mayoral, Manu Barreiro, Christopher Ramos.

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (3-4-3): Roberto Jimenez (GK); Joaquin Fernandez, Kiko Olivas, Javi Sanchez; Saidy Janko, Roque Mesa, Toni Villa, Lucas Olaza; Oscar Plano, Shon Weissman, Sekou Gassama.

Lugo vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Real Valladolid may finally end their terrible run against Lugo, with their forwards like Shon Weissman in great form. Lugo's centre-back crisis will not aid them and they've looked mediocre going forward so far.

We expect the visitors to come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lugo 0-2 Real Valladolid.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content.

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Shardul Sant