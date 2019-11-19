Luis Enrique expected to replace Robert Moreno as Spain manager after RFEF calls for a snap press conference

Spain Training Session and Press Conference

Luis Enrique is reportedly set for a return to his role as Spain national team manager on Tuesday, five months after he gave up the position to support his now-deceased daughter's struggle with bone cancer.

Robert Moreno to step down after helping La Roja qualify for Euro 2020

Moreno, who took over as head coach in June, helped Spain qualify for Euro 2020 after their 5-0 win over Romania at the Wanda Metropolitano on Monday. However, questions were raised when the Spaniard cancelled his post-match press conference and refused to appear before the media after the win.

Rumours of his departure soon circled the press and intensified after the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) called for a snap press conference on Tuesday. It is believed that the organisation will announce Enrique's re-appointment at the event as Moreno will officially leave the role.

Spain v Faroe Islands - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Back in September, Moreno had declared that he would step down from his managerial position if Enrique were to return and it appears the time has come for him to bid farewell to the biggest job in Spanish football.

The RFEF announced that president Luis Rubiales and sporting director Jose Francisco Molina would address the media at 12:30 local time (11:30 GMT) today.

