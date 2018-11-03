×
Luis Figo chooses between Brazilian legend Ronaldo and Cristiano Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
274   //    03 Nov 2018, 13:35 IST

Luis Figo
Luis Figo

What's the story?

Portuguese legend Luis Figo has given his verdict on who the better player is between Brazilian legend Ronaldo Luís Nazário and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn't know...

Over the course of his career, Figo had the opportunity to play with both the Juventus ace and the Selecao star.

The former Inter winger played with Cristiano for their national team and with the Brazilian during his time at Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Figo has now drawn comparisons between his two former teammates to determine who was the better player.

Speaking to DAZN (via Football Italia), the retired winger said, "It depends, CR7 scores more with his head but both are impressive."

"As long as Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t stopped playing I’ll say that Ronaldo was number one in front of goal, but they’re both players who guarantee you goals."

"The important thing is to put them in the position to score, then they do the rest…"

Figo also spoke of Ronaldo's move to Italian giants Juventus, saying,"Juventus have more options now. Cristiano guarantees quality and goals because he is a winner — the best in the world."

Brazil's Ronaldo had established his status as a legend in his country, having scored 62 goals in 98 games for his national team, including two in their 2002 World Cup final victory over Germany.

The Brazilian legend retired from football in 2011.

He has since purchased a 51% stake in LaLiga club Valladolid to become their majority shareholder.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the best players in the game's history, having won several titles in England and Spain including three successive Champions League titles with former club Real Madrid. He also led Portugal to the European title in 2016.

The Portuguese ace has since joined Juventus, where he has netted seven goals in 10 Serie A appearances so far this season.

What's next?

Comparisons between legendary players are set to continue for as long as we live and the answer to who the greatest player is will continue to be subjective.

While Ronaldo Luís Nazário has called time on his football career, Cristiano Ronaldo continues his exploits in Italy and it is yet to be seen what the Serie A has in store for him.

