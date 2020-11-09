Luis Suarez says he won't celebrate if he scores against Barcelona for Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez has admitted that he won't celebrate if he scores against Barcelona for Atletico Madrid in their forthcoming clash. Barcelona will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano stadium to face Atletico Madrid straight after the international break on November 21.

Luis Suarez won four La Liga titles, four Copa Del Rey titles, a Champions League crown, and a Pichichi trophy during his six-year spell with the Blaugrana.

Suarez was, however, unceremoniously shown the exit door by Barcelona, after being told that he was not a part of new manager Ronald Koeman's plans for the club.

The Uruguayan then joined rivals Atletico Madrid in the summer for £5 million. Suarez has had an impressive start to life in Madrid and will be hoping to show his past employers that he still has the quality to win games.

Atletico Madrid are on a tear this season 🔥



✅ 23 league games unbeaten

✅ Luis Suarez joint La Liga top scorer

✅ Joao Felix on fire pic.twitter.com/lSwdA46wyi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 7, 2020

Luis Suarez excited to face Barcelona following international break

Atletico de Madrid v Cadiz CF - La Liga Santander

The clash will be the first time Luis Suarez faces Barcelona since his departure, and he admitted that it will be a special occasion to come up against his former team-mates.

Luis Suarez also revealed that he would not celebrate if he scored against his former side. He said:

"No, I wouldn't celebrate, out of respect for my former team-mates and for a club that gave me so much. It's obviously a special game for me, coming up against so many friends. But I'm going to give my all for this shirt, just as I have at every club I've played for."

'I'm really enjoying myself and I'm raring to keep on showing to the world the quality player that I am," Luis Suarez told AS.

Luis Suarez is currently joint second in the goal-scoring charts in La Liga, with five goals. The 33-year-old is level with team-mate Joao Felix and former Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer.

Suarez and Joao Felix seem to have struck up a good partnership, which will be a cause for concern for Barcelona. The Catalan giants are slowly showing some signs of improvement under Ronald Koeman following a poor start to the season.

Barcelona thrashed Real Betis 5-2 in their final game before the international break, and are currently at the top of Group G in the Champions League with three wins out of three. Koeman will be hoping that his side continues their mini resurgence by securing a much needed victory over Atletico Madrid.

🗣 Luis Suárez: "Would I celebrate if I scored a goal against Barcelona? I would not celebrate it, out of respect for my teammates and a club that has given me a lot. Obviously it is special, for facing many friends. But I am going to defend the Atlético shirt to the death." [as] pic.twitter.com/7kSngRka9W — FCBarcelonaFl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) November 7, 2020

Atletico Madrid on the other hand have had a solid start to their 2020-21 La Liga campaign. Diego Simeone's men are unbeaten in the league, winning five and drawing two of their opening seven games.

Atletico are currently third in the La Liga table, and a win against Barcelona would go a long way in their fight for the Spanish league title this season.