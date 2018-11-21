×
Luis Suarez criticises Barcelona teammate; urges him to improve attitude

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
658   //    21 Nov 2018, 23:12 IST

Barcelona sit top of La Liga
Barcelona sit top of La Liga

What’s the story?

Luis Suarez has criticised the attitude of one of his Barcelona teammates, whom he believes needs to stay focused in order to thrive at the Camp Nou.

The Uruguayan is not too happy with Ousmane Dembele’s attitude at the club and has blatantly called out the French youngster. The former Borussia Dortmund star has been in and out of the Barcelona team this season, with reports suggesting his attitude is of concern to the club’s hierarchy.

In case you didn’t know…

Before the international break, Dembele was absent from training, sparking rumours that he could be allowed to go out on loan in order to mature as a professional.

However, Barca manager Ernesto Valverde dispelled such rumours, insisting the 22-year-old will not be allowed to move in January.

Valverde, however, hinted that Dembele would have to change his attitude and work harder in order to return to the Barcelona first team.

The heart of the matter

Suarez it seems agrees with his manager and has further urged his teammate to get more serious and do away with his unprofessional attitude.

The striker believes Dembele has the talent to thrive at the Camp Nou and has urged the Frenchman to emulate his more successful teammates.

“It's not that he did not adapt because the relationship with his team-mates is very good. We see him being happy,” Suarez said while on national duty, as quoted by Goal.

“But as some of my team-mates have said, and Ousmane knows, football is a privilege for every player, and I think he needs to focus more, and be more serious on some points.”

“There are many people around him in Barcelona who he can draw inspiration from, people with great professionalism. But he deserves to be there and triumph with Barcelona.”

What’s next?

Dembele started the season well by adding a few extra goals and assists to his game, however, his attitude is obviously not helping matters.

Should he continue in the same vein, it will be difficult for Barca to keep him, especially as the club is known for not tolerating indiscipline.

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
