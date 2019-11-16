Luis Suarez has revealed why he considers Messi to be 'best in the world'

Luis Suarez with Lionel Messi.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has shed some light on why he considers his teammate Lionel Messi as the greatest player of all-time.

The Uruguayan joined Barcelona five years ago from Liverpool and has formed a formidable partnership with the Argentine. The duo has been once again in hot form for the Blaugrana having already been involved in 14 goals so far.

In an interview with Barcelona's official website, Suarez said

"Everyone knows that he is the best in the world. He has proven it and continues to prove it day after day."

"Messi has helped me a lot in my personal growth. We had an affinity from the beginning. From coexistence came friendship, and the moments I spent with him also helped on the pitch."

"He has shown me his companionship a thousand times. He helped me when I was fighting for the Golden Boot. The other day, at Eibar, he gave me a goal."

The striker also had a few words for the upcoming important fixtures for Barcelona next month.

"A very nice month is ahead. We like those, both as footballers and also people. There will be a Clasico too."

"You have to be mentally and physically prepared. Maybe we won't win every game or have it easy, but we hope to do our best with the support of the fans."

"We have not had a simple league start. We gave away points that in other years we hadn't lost, but we know that other teams are also competing well."