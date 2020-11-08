Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez has said he will not try to convince Lionel Messi to join him at Atletico Madrid. However, the Uruguayan international revealed he would gladly endorse the move if the Barcelona captain wished to make it happen.

Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season and would leave him free to depart the Camp Nou. Messi failed to engineer his exit from the Catalan giants this summer. The Argentine was keen on leaving his boyhood team after a disappointing 2019-20 campaign.

Messi was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in the summer, but the 33-year-old and his representatives were unable to find a way around his mammoth €700 million release clause.

Messi was forced to stay at Barcelona and run down his contract, but his future remains up in the air.

Barcelona's interim board and numerous presidential candidates have suggested that a projected loss of revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic could cause complications. As a result, Messi would have no choice but to agree to a pay adjustment if he is to extend his stay at the Camp Nou.

'He is mature enough to make the decisions he has to make'



Luis Suarez was deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona and was shipped off to Atletico Madrid for a nominal fee. Despite the less than savory nature of the move, he does not intend to go out of his way to make Messi follow his footsteps.

"I'll always say it, Leo is mature enough to make the decisions he needs to make by himself. I'll never try to influence what he does, wherever he's happy, I'll always support his right to make the decision that's best for him," Suarez told AS.

"If at any point the possibility arises, then he should say so as obviously I'm going to talk very highly of him to the club. But as far as suggesting things to him is concerned. I think he's the one who has to make such a decision and wherever he's happiest is the place for him to be."

Lionel Messi scored his first goal from open play against Real Betis on Saturday in nine appearances for Barcelona this season. The Argentine bagged a brace after coming on as a half-time substitute.

Messi's future will be a hot topic of discussion over the coming months, as players on expiring contracts are allowed to open discussions with other clubs in January. Many have tipped Messi to reunite with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.