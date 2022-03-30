Luis Suarez overtakes Lionel Messi to become highest-scoring player in South American World Cup qualifiers

Uruguay star Luis Suarez has overtaken his former teammate Lionel Messi as the all-time highest scoring player in the World Cup qualifiers in the CONMEBOL zone.

The Atletico Madrid hitman scored a stunning overhead kick in his country's 2-0 win over Chile on Tuesday, his eighth of the campaign.

But overall, it was his 29th in history, taking him one clear of the Argentina star, who'd only matched his all-time tally last week following a goal against Venezuela.

However, the PSG ace fired a blank on the same night as Argentina drew 1-1 with Ecuador, though he still has one more game to level things up.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Luis Suarez has passed Messi's record and become South America's all-time leading goalscorer in the World Cup qualifiers Luis Suarez has passed Messi's record and become South America's all-time leading goalscorer in the World Cup qualifiers 👏🇺🇾 https://t.co/sMvG5eNyY8

Argentina play Brazil in June, as their encounter last year was canceled following an on-field skirmish and postponed to a later date.

Like Uruguay, the Superclasico rivals are already through to the Qatar showpiece, having gone their entire campaigns unbeaten so far.

The Canaries are leading the table with 14 wins and three draws from 17 games, whereas the Sky Blues are just six points behind.

But their qualifiers aren't over yet, and in their June match-up, Messi will have one final chance to pull level with his friend, or even go clear of him.

B/R Football @brfootball



He ended up scoring three in four games to send them to Qatar Back in November, Uruguay were sat in 7th in qualifying and Luis Suárez responded to a WhatsApp about missing the World Cup.He ended up scoring three in four games to send them to Qatar Back in November, Uruguay were sat in 7th in qualifying and Luis Suárez responded to a WhatsApp about missing the World Cup.He ended up scoring three in four games to send them to Qatar 😅 https://t.co/ZV8HVBVTiK

The former Barcelona playmaker will be 35 by the time the 2022 World Cup rolls around, making it possibly his last appearance in the competition.

Bolivian legend Marcelo Martins, who's the highest scorer of these qualifiers in the CONMEBOL zone with 10 goals, is third on the all-time list with 22.

Suarez calls it a "special night" for him

Regardless of what happens in the Brazil-Argentina clash, Suarez can enjoy his record for now.

After their match, he posted a message on his Instagram handle, accompanied by a picture of him looking escatic and holding aloft his matchday jersey.

He wrote:

“Special night, special game, special shirt and a goal."

“What more could I ask for in unique and unforgettable moments for my country?”

Suarez, 35, could also be playing at his last World Cup with Uruguay before hanging up his boots.

He's played a big role in guiding the Celeste to four World Cups while also winning the Copa America title in 2011.

With 66 goals and 37 assists from 131 games and one silverware under his belt, El Pistolero will go down in history as one of Uruguay's greatest ever.

Edited by Parimal