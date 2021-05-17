Luis Suarez's late show puts Atletico Madrid on the brink of La Liga glory

Pure emotions. Pandemonium. Unrivaled ecstasy. This was all experienced by millions of Atletico Madrid fans across the world on Sunday.

The Rojiblancos have been at the top of La Liga for many months and getting over the finish line now looks more certain than ever.

Diego Simeone’s men made a sensational comeback to beat Osasuna 2-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano, thanks to goals from Renan Lodi and Luis Suarez.

On a day when Barcelona dropped points and Real Madrid also won, Atletico Madrid had just one job and they delivered nonchalantly.

That was wild... But we take the three points 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/H1fPI3hZQb — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 16, 2021

Suarez powers Atletico Madrid to late victory

All that matters now is that Atletico won against Osasuna, but the manner in which the victory came was very impressive as well.

The Rojiblancos had to pick themselves up in the face of adversity. Having failed to score in the first half, Stefan Savic’s opener after the break was also unfortunately chalked off.

A few minutes later, Ante Budimir scored to leave the home side trailing. At this point, it looked like Atletico were heading for the worse, until Lodi stepped up to restore parity in the 75th minute.

As the game looked destined to end in a draw, Suarez happened. The former Barcelona striker hasn’t scored a lot in recent weeks, but he was there at the right moment to give Atletico an important victory.

Suarez’s goal came late in the game – in the 88th minute – and his wild celebration typified what it meant to him and the entire team.

What a come back by the team. We stuck together and worked hard as a team.

One more game one big final!

Vamos!!



🔴⚪️#aúpaatleti @Atleti pic.twitter.com/71TLsTI6TS — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) May 16, 2021

Atletico Madrid within touching distance of La Liga title

Having won against Osasuna, Atletico Madrid are within touching distance of the La Liga title. The Rojiblancos will be confirmed as league champions if they win their last game of the season against Real Valladolid.

It’s been a long, testing journey since they last won the title in 2014, but all their hard work could finally pay off in the coming days.

"More than ever we must take it game by game to play at Real Valladolid, where we will have the same difficulty as in all LaLiga matches,” Simeone said, as quoted by Marca.

"We are only thinking about preparing well for the week ahead, recovering for a final and then playing in Valladolid with the difficulties that LaLiga offers."

Indeed, there are no easy games in La Liga and Real Valladolid could make it hard for Atletico Madrid.

However, with the team on the brink of winning the title, there’s no better motivation for Atletico when they take on their opponents next week.