Luis Suarez sends message of support to Darwin Nunez amid Liverpool struggles

Luis Suarez had some motivating words for Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez amid his ongoing struggles in the last few matches of the Premier League. Nunez has come under much criticism after some unconvincing performances with the Reds, especially after Sunday's win over Tottenham.

The Uruguayan forward took a drastic step and deleted all his photos in the Liverpool jersey from his Instagram account. Although Darwin Nunez hasn't shown signs of leaving the club, it is perhaps his lowest point since joining the Reds in 2022.

Amid all the struggles, compatriot and Liverpool legend Luis Suarez passed a message to the 24-year-old. The Inter Miami striker posted a video on Twitter celebrating reaching 500 goals in club football. In the comment section, Nunez commented, 'Idolo'.

To that, Suarez replied,"Gracias goleador por estar siempre! Acordate siempre POSITIVO y mirando hacia adelante!" The message, when translated to English reads:

"Thank you scorer for always being there! Always remember POSITIVE and looking forward!"

The Reds are currently third in the Premier League table with 78 games from 36 matches. With two more games to go, it seems unlikely that they can win the title in Jurgen Klopp's last season with the club.

Darwin Nunez's rumors of leaving Liverpool grows stronger by the day

Darwin Nunez moved to Anfield for a fee of $107 million in the summer of 2022. He didn't have a good start to his Premier League career. In the first season, he scored just 15 goals and made four assists in 42 games. However, he has increased his output this season, amassing 18 goals and 13 assists in 52 appearances so far.

The Uruguayan forward has also missed many chances, and his long-term value at the club has come into question over the last two seasons. Although his contract runs till 2028, there's talk of Nunez moving out in the transfer window with Barcelona set to be a probable destination (via Goal).

Barcelona will look to find a replacement for their Polish marksman, Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked with MLS and Saudi Pro League clubs (via Goal).

With Darwin Nunez removing Liverpool photos from his Instagram, the transfer rumors have become even stronger. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Uruguayan player.