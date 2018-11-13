Luka Modric: A footballing artist overshadowed by the millennials' fandom of Ronaldo and Messi

Luka Modric

Football is a simple game, you have 11 players on either side of the pitch and the team which nets more goals is declared as the winner. But on the contrary, there are several dimensions to this ever-growing popular sport.

The character of the game itself has an eccentric legacy of its own, and the players who play this game are no less than popular Hollywood stars. They have millions of followers on social media outlets, a floor full of luxurious cars, and an array of villas in several parts of the worlds..

Despite all of this, the way they conduct themselves on the field has never made them get categorised under the 'gentlemen' category. But, like everything in life, there are few exceptions to it.

On 15th of July 2018, the whole world stopped for 90 minutes. It was the day on which the winner of the 21st FIFA World Cup would rise to the grandest occasion. The match ended with France beating Croatia 4-2 on the ground. It was a great day for Kylian Mbappe and many other Frenchmen who ended a remarkable journey with the ultimate crown.

But, a certain Luka Modric stood tall amidst the chaos much contradictory to his physical appearance. In his subtle dignified way, he just collected the Golden Ball, stood on the stage just to the delight his media friends, and then walked in his tiny little steps to join back to console his dejected team. Just to think about the audacity of the man to behave in such a gentle way after losing out on an opportunity to claim the biggest trophy in footballing history was hitherto unseen.

Real Madrid's premier midfielder is no less than a magician on the pitch. The way he manoeuvres the ball past opposition defences has left some of the best shattered to the core. Two of his finest goals was in 2016 UEFA Euro against Turkey when he scored that breathtaking volley and the recent mind-boggling goal was against Leo Messi's Argentina when Croatia literally destroyed the Barcelona star' national side by making them look a school boys' team.

Watching Modric handle the ball in the midfield is no less comparable to watching a painter painting on a large canvas. Luka's legs are his brush and the pitch is his canvas. His command over his position is remarkable on its own.

Even though his records speak volumes about him as a player, they reduce his artistry on the field to meagre numbers. There is much more to this Croatian legend. His icy vein demeanour took his team through many rough patches in the World Cup itself. He always has had an impact on UCL games for Real Madrid. He just oozes class on every single match day.

His performance against Bayern Munich in the semifinals lead Real Madrid to the finals and his tight play against Liverpool helped them win their 13th title.

His trademark long-range shots have left many scratching their heads. His untimely volleys look like an asteroid caressing the net.

Modric is a three-dimensional noiseless character on the pitch. He epitomizes team play. He just keeps his head straight and goes on about his business. He never bothers to show dissent to the referee.

He has been cited as greatest footballer to have come from the land of Croats. And many consider him to be the greatest midfielder of his time. But it is time we recognise him in the league of Messi and Ronaldo, for the man deserves every bit of it.