Luka Modric: Best player of 2018?

Can Luka Modric break the decade-long system set by Ronaldo and Messi?

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have seen their shares of success, but this year, it was a contradicting scenario. With the FIFA World cup sealing the fates of the International sides, and with the rise of young talents in the form of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, 2018 has been a carnival of surprises.

These lads may have had their moments, but there is one different personality, out of all the chieftains that the world football has seen. The 33-year-old Croatian midfielder has finally responded to being something more than just a 'tool' in the team. Very recently, the Real Madrid starlet won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, a prize filled with an unparallel legacy; as the likes of Andres Iniesta, Franck Ribery and many more have laid their hands over it.

This Croatian legend has gone down in the history books as one of the most consistent, versatile and a genius of a playmaker. Be it regarding taking his much underestimated national side all the way to the world cup finals, to the fact that without his expertise, the Real Madrid squad is nothing but just another team.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, and Lionel Messi being the more obvious candidates for the 'FIFA World Player of the Year' award, Modric's fate lies above them all, the question being, 'how?'

Success with Real Madrid

Modric, the real reason why Real Madrid won the Champions League finals for the 4th time in 5 years

Even without the Los Blancos winning the League, Real Madrid was able to secure their record-breaking Champions League victory over a fragile looking Liverpool side. Credit may have gone to Gareth Bale, scoring two stunning long-range goals, it was Luka Modric's unstoppable mechanism, which built up most of the plays not only in the finals but also the entire season. Creating chances for both Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Croatian legend played his part; Being the ultimate pillar for almost all of the crucial goals scored.

Many thought that the departure of Ronaldo would leave Madrid frailing and struggling. But it was not him who was the turning factor. It was Modric's unbelievable playmaking ability, without which even Cristiano would fail. Along with Toni Kroos and Casemiro, Modric is undoubtedly the 'lanista' of the Real Madrid midfield. Without him, the Real Madrid side would scatter into pieces.

UEFA Men's Player of the Year

Leaving Cristiano Ronaldo behind, Modric did the impossible

As mentioned earlier, Modric's performance in the most significant European competition was remarkably outstanding. Being the sole playmaker in the Madrid squad, Modric was the mechanism that drove Los Blancos to yet another Champions League trophy. From fitting perfectly well into the plans of Zinedine Zidane, Modric made some of the most critical plays of the season. An unbelievable Champions League Campaign was evident to the fact that the Croatian international did more than just what was expected of him.

With 4 Champions League titles on his shelf, Modric was undoubtedly responsible for the latest one.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Player of the tournament

The recipient of the 'Golden Ball' has his individual credentials higher than anybody.

With all the speculations aside, it is pretty obvious that this year, the stalemate should finally be broke. a new contender for the World Player of the Year is on his way to glory. With profound talent and individual achievements higher than any player, this year could be 'the' year for Modric.

We did predict the likes of Brazil, Spain, Belgium, and France reaching the World-Cup finals and doing what was obvious; But little did many of us know, it wasn't these star-studded complete footballers who made it to the finals. Croatia, out of all the possibilities made it to the finals of the biggest prize in the history of world football; And the reason why they were able to do so, was pretty obvious. Luka Modric single-handedly carried his team of rag-tags to the finals of the world cup, being the leader for his team and making the most important decisions. Although they couldn't quite win the tournament, Modric did register his team in the books of the sport's history.

Winning the player of the tournament was enough good for his individual credentials, but Modric's legacy as the best midfielder in the world is just far from over.