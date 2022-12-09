Luka Modric net worth, wife, children, height and more: Check details about Real Madrid and Croatia superstar

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is one of the top midfielders in world football.

The Croatian has five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles. He was handed the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

The 37-year-old has made 454 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 36 goals and providing 74 assists.

Luka Modric has become a Croatian icon, and here is his story:

He was born on 9 September 1985 in Zadar, SR Croatia, Yugoslavia.

Modric was born to parents Stipe Modrić and Radojka Dopud.

He played for Inter Zaprezic, Zrinjski Mostar, and Dinamo Zagreb Inter before heading to Madrid in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur for €35 million.

The Croatian has a net worth of €71.1 million and a market value of €10 million, per Transfermarkt.

Modric is not the tallest or biggest of players.

He stands at 1.74 meters and weighs 65kg - he uses his spatial awareness and passing abilities to influence games.

The Madrid legend wears the number 10 shirt for the La Liga giants and the Croatian national team.

His partner is Vanja Bosnić, who he met in 2007 when he was 19 before marrying in 2010.

They share three children: Ivano, 12, Ema, 9, and Sofia, 5.

The Croatian is active on social media with his handles as follows:

Facebook: @ModricLuka10

Instagram: @lukamodric10

Twitter: @lukamodric10

Luka Modric leaves his international future wide open

Modric has not entertained talk of international retirement

Luka Modric has become a vital member of Croatia's national team.

He was appointed captain of Vatreni in 2016, replacing former skipper Darijo Srna.

The Madrid man led Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

They suffered a 4-2 defeat to France in the final, but Modric earned plaudits for his performance at the tournament.

Luka Modric has earned 159 international caps, scoring 23 goals and providing 25 assists.

He is still impacting Zlatko Dalić's side and has been crucial in Croatia's journey to the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Modric has left the door open on his future in the Croatian national side, saying (via Tribal Football):

"I don't focus so much on the future. I want to see how long I can play for the national team and I am 100 percent focused on what awaits us at the World Cup."

He added:

"We will get time to think about the future."

