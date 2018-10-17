×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Luka Modric picks his favourite for Ballon d'Or award

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
938   //    17 Oct 2018, 12:02 IST
Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Croatian hero Luka Modric has given his verdict on the contenders for France Football's prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

In case you didn't know...

France Football recently released their 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or award, prompting fans and players alike to table their guesses for this year's winner. 

The list of nominees includes Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Isco, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Mario Mandzukic, Sadio Mane, Marcelo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Neymar, Jan Oblak, Paul Pogba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, and Raphael Varane.  

The heart of the matter

Despite being nominated for the accolade, Modric refused to talk about his Ballon d'Or winning chances and instead revealed the names of other players who deserve to win the award.

The 33-year-old midfielder won The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award in September after he secured a third consecutive Champions League title at Real Madrid and reached the 2018 World Cup final with Croatia.

Speaking to France Football, the Croatian said, "I would put Antoine Griezmann in pole position in terms of the three Frenchmen, for all he has achieved this year."

"Mbappe? He's an extraordinary talent, a wonderful promise for the future but who has already displayed a great level. He's really special."

Modric then went on to say that he does not wish to comment on whether he deserves to win.

The midfielder said, "I do not like to talk that way and say, 'Yes, I deserve the Golden Ball'. The important thing for me is to be in the field as I have been for months."

"This year 2018 has been without a doubt the best of my career."

What's next?

The winner of the Ballon d'Or award is set to be announced on December 3 in the French capital.

Who do you think should win the prestigious award? Let us know in the comments...

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Luka Modric Antoine Griezmann Ballon d'Or
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Ballon d'Or 2018 : Luka Modric and the Striking...
RELATED STORY
Ivan Rakitic reveals his Ballon d'Or favorite
RELATED STORY
Luka Modric: Rising from the ruins of a war-zone to...
RELATED STORY
'Ronaldo deserves Ballon d'Or over Modric', says Real...
RELATED STORY
19 facts you did not know about Luka Modric
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says Luka Modric deserves...
RELATED STORY
 3 players who can win the 2018 Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Could Luka Modric go to jail? 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
Should Real Madrid sell Luka Modric?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CEL DEP 12:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés
20 Oct REA LEV 04:30 PM Real Madrid vs Levante
20 Oct VAL LEG 07:45 PM Valencia vs Leganés
20 Oct VIL ATL 10:00 PM Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid
21 Oct BAR SEV 12:15 AM Barcelona vs Sevilla
21 Oct RAY GET 03:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe
21 Oct EIB ATH 07:45 PM Eibar vs Athletic Club
21 Oct HUE ESP 10:00 PM Huesca vs Espanyol
22 Oct REA REA 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
23 Oct REA GIR 12:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Girona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us