Luka Modric picks his favourite for Ballon d'Or award

Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Croatian hero Luka Modric has given his verdict on the contenders for France Football's prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

In case you didn't know...

France Football recently released their 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or award, prompting fans and players alike to table their guesses for this year's winner.

The list of nominees includes Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Isco, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Mario Mandzukic, Sadio Mane, Marcelo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Neymar, Jan Oblak, Paul Pogba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, and Raphael Varane.

The heart of the matter

Despite being nominated for the accolade, Modric refused to talk about his Ballon d'Or winning chances and instead revealed the names of other players who deserve to win the award.

The 33-year-old midfielder won The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award in September after he secured a third consecutive Champions League title at Real Madrid and reached the 2018 World Cup final with Croatia.

Speaking to France Football, the Croatian said, "I would put Antoine Griezmann in pole position in terms of the three Frenchmen, for all he has achieved this year."

"Mbappe? He's an extraordinary talent, a wonderful promise for the future but who has already displayed a great level. He's really special."

Modric then went on to say that he does not wish to comment on whether he deserves to win.

The midfielder said, "I do not like to talk that way and say, 'Yes, I deserve the Golden Ball'. The important thing for me is to be in the field as I have been for months."

"This year 2018 has been without a doubt the best of my career."

What's next?

The winner of the Ballon d'Or award is set to be announced on December 3 in the French capital.

Who do you think should win the prestigious award? Let us know in the comments...