Luke Shaw speaks following Premier League's training guidelines announcement 

Luke Shaw is excited about returning to team training

Luke Shaw expressed joy and excitement at the English Premier League's (EPL) announcement, as teams were granted permission to resume training in small groups.

📕 @LukeShaw23 provides the inside scoop on when and how the Reds will get back to work... 👀#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 19, 2020

In his weekly entry, he further shed light on the protocol the players would have to follow to implement this step in Project Restart for the Premier League.

Shaw further states that the players got to know about the EPL return to training decision on a group call along with the coaches.

"We had another group call today when the news was confirmed to us, and you could see how excited the coaches were to be getting back."

"The players are, of course, but we’ve been able to keep busy with fitness work, while the coaches have been waiting to be able to put their sessions into action."

In his weekly Lockdown Diary, Shaw also goes on about how he spent the week with his girlfriend and his 6-month-old son, Reign.

"My girlfriend had her first birthday as a mum, and we made it a very special occasion for her. Reign had a special little babygrow with ‘Happy Birthday Mummy’ on it, and we all had a great day together."

"There’s also another update on Reign’s weaning: he’s had apples and sweet potato this week and he loved them both. It’s so cute how he reacts. Normally when babies first try certain foods you get the impression they don’t really like it, but he’s loving it so far."

Advertisement

Shaw also goes on about the shows he's been catching up on.

"I’ve watched the latest series of The Handmaid’s Tale, my girlfriend got me into that and I’ve caught up with her so we can watch the latest series together, and I’m just about to start The Last Dance too."

Manchester United State of Play in the Premier League at the start of lockdown

Old Trafford displaying NHS United

Manchester United were in 5th place in the Premier League at the start of the lockdown. After 29 games, United were a mere three points behind 4th place Chelsea on 45 points. They also were in better form than their fellow top 4 rivals, having been unbeaten in their last 5 Premier League games since February.

They have shown greater confidence in defence, having conceded just the one goal in that run.

Luke Shaw to @ManUtd media: “We’ll social distance, arrive in training gear + shower at home. Rules are strict but we’re going to stick to them. We are determined to do things properly cos looking forward to getting back on proper pitch! Running at park is okay but not ideal” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 19, 2020

United will be chomping at the bit of the prospect of returning to action, considering the difficulty of their remaining EPL fixtures. They have to face just two teams from the current top 10 in their remaining Premier League fixtures.

Luke Shaw vying for the ball with Riyadh Mahrez in the recent Manchester Derby

The Englishman will be looking to further improve his form in the EPL after he was deployed as a central defender in a back-three. Shaw has also looked very assured while in possession, with his left-footedness coming in handy while balancing the back-three.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has even acknowledged his return to form in a couple of press conferences.

Shaw and United will be looking to continue the good work and receive their just reward for by qualifying for Champions League in the business end of the Premier League season.