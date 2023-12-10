Luton Town 1-2 Manchester City: Hits and flops as City return to winning ways | Premier League 2023-24

Second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish helped Manchester City defeat Luton Town 2-1 in their Premier League clash on Sunday (December 10). The City duo helped the Cityzens complete a comeback victory after Elijah Adebayo had given Luton an unlikely lead just before half-time.

City were on the front foot for most of the first half, retaining just under 70% of the possession and taking 10 shots at goal. However, Luton took a shock lead on the stroke of half-time, with Adebayo’s header giving the hosts a precious advantage.

Needing to be more clinical in front of goal, the defending champions emerged in the second half with a renewed resolve. In a three-minute period midway through the second half, they turned the game on its head. After Bernardo Silva brought City back on level terms in the 62nd minute, Grealish put them ahead in the 65th.

Having taken the lead, Pep Guardiola’s men never looked like relinquishing it. Despite Luton’s best efforts, City saw out the win with relative ease to claim the three points.

On that note, here are the hits and flops from an engaging contest:

#1 Hit: Bernardo Silva

Bernardo was extremely influential in Manchester City's win, bagging the equaliser.

In the continued absence of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva has emerged as City’s most creative player. The Portuguese midfielder was hugely influential in this game as well, creating three chances, the most of any player. He also scored a crucial goal, confidently bending a left-footed shot into the far corner to equalise for his side.

Although he started the game in midfield, Bernardo drifted all over the pitch to get involved in City’s attacking play. On the rare occasions Luton got forward, he was diligent in his tracking back as well.

#2 Flop: Ross Barkley

Barkley (L) could not exert his influence on the game for Luton.

Up against the Premier League champions, Luton would have looked to players like Barkley, those with experience at this level, to lead by example. Having scored against Arsenal in the previous game, he came into the clash against City with positive momentum on his side. However, while Bernardo Silva stood out in a similar role for City, Barkley failed to impress for Rob Edwards’ side.

City’s midfield was easily the more dominant one, limiting Barkley’s involvement in the game. On the fringes of the action in the middle of the pitch for most of the game, he created no chances and was restricted to just one speculative long-range strike.

#3 Hit: Jack Grealish

Grealish capped off a fine performance with the winning goal.

The arrival of Jeremy Doku, in addition to an unfortunately timed injury, has limited Grealish’s playing time somewhat this season. However, he has featured more regularly lately and seems to be rediscovering his best form.

The Englishman was a constant attacking threat in this game, combining well with Josko Gvardiol down the left flank. His excellent close control and directness troubled the Luton defence regularly. As such, his goal in the 65th minute, which turned out to be the winner, was a well-deserved one.

#4 Flop: Julian Alvarez

Alvarez struggled to lead the line in the absence of Erling Haaland.

In the absence of Erling Haaland, it fell to Alvarez to lead the line for Manchester City. Having played in an attacking midfield role for most of the season, the Argentine seemed to struggle with the move further up the pitch. This was especially evident in the first half, as he regularly dropped deep to get involved in the play instead of providing a focal point for the attack.

Alvarez missed an excellent close-range chance in the first half and had only long-range efforts in the second. Although he claimed the assist for Grealish’s goal, it appears he will need a little more time to get accustomed to the striker’s role again if Haaland remains out for some time.

#5 Hit: Rodri

Rodri was superb for City, dominating the midfield.

Back in the side after a one-match ban, Rodri showed once again how valuable a player he is for City, with a commanding performance. The Spaniard dominated the midfield, completing the most passes (85) in the game. He also made seven recoveries to add to an all-round display in which he stood out at both ends of the pitch.

City have lost all three league games that Rodri has missed and will be hoping that he remains available for a lot of the season going forward.