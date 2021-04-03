Luton Town vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town are set to play host to Barnsley at Kenilworth Road on Monday for their latest EFL Championship game.

Luton Town come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Wayne Rooney's Derby County yesterday at the Pride Park Stadium. Goals from striker Lee Gregory and Scottish midfielder Graeme Shinnie ensured victory for Derby County.

Barnsley, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Veljko Paunovic's Reading yesterday at Oakwell. A first-half goal from midfielder Ovie Ejaria for Reading was cancelled out by a second-half penalty from midfielder Alex Mowatt for Barnsley.

Luton Town vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Luton Town have won two games, lost two and drawn two.

Frustrating afternoon but now we turn our focus to Monday 👊#COYH

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Luton Town beating Barnsley 1-0. A second-half goal from striker James Collins was enough to secure the win for Luton Town.

Luton Town form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-L-L

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-W-W-D

Luton Town vs Barnsley Team News

Luton Town

Luton Town could be without left-back Dan Potts and centre-backs Sonny Bradley and Tom Lockyer, who are all nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Nathan Jones is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Meanwhile, Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Ben Williams, midfielder Herbie Kane and defender Liam Kitching.

Injured: Herbie Kane, Ben Williams, Liam Kitching

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Simon Sluga, James Bree, Matty Pearson, Kal Naismith, Jordan Clark, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Glen Rea, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Ryan Tunnicliffe, James Collins, Tom Ince

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Brad Collins, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Daryl Dike

.@BarnsleyFC's Carlton Morris has scored five goals as a substitute in 2021, three more than any other player.



The last Tykes player to score more sub goals in a league season was Ricardo Vaz Tê#EFL | #SkyBetChampionship

Luton Town vs Barnsley Prediction

Luton Town are currently 13th in the EFL Championship table. They have won two of their last five league games. Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, on loan from Leicester City, has impressed with his performances this season.

Barnsley, on the other hand, have been one of the better teams in the league this season. They are 5th in the league table, three points ahead of 7th-placed Bournemouth who have played a game less.

Barnsley have been in fine form throughout the season and should be able to triumph here.

Prediction: Luton Town 0-2 Barnsley

