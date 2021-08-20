Luton Town vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Luton Town entertain Birmingham City at Kenilworth Road Stadium in EFL Championship action on Saturday.

The Hatters returned to winning ways with a 1-0 away win over Barnsley thanks to Amari'i Bell's early goal. They were defeated in a five-goal thriller against table-toppers West Bromwich Albion last Saturday.

Birmingham City tasted their first defeat of the campaign as Bournemouth scored twice in the final quarter of the game to record a 2-0 win.

Luton Town vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

There have been 63 meetings between the clubs across all competitions, with the first one dating back to 1898. With 30 wins, the visiting side have the upper hand in the fixture at the moment.

The Hatters have 13 wins to their name while 20 games have ended in a draw. They last squared off in a Championship fixture in February. Dan Potts scored the only goal of the game to secure a narrow win for Luton Town at St. Andrew's.

Luton Town form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D

Birmingham City form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Luton Town vs Birmingham City Team News

Luton Town

Sonny Bradley, Reece Burke and Dan Potts continue to be on the sidelines for the home team and their wait to make an appearance in the 2021-22 campaign continues.

Tom Lockyer had to play against Barnsley despite not being fully fit and is a doubt for this fixture. Jordan Clark had to be stretchered off after a collision in the game against West Brom and is a doubt here.

Injured: Sonny Bradley, Reece Burke, Dan Potts

Doubtful: Tom Lockyer, Jordan Clark

Suspended: None

Birmingham City

Neil Etheridge has recovered from COVID-19 but is yet to make an appearance in the new season for the Blues. He is the only player who won't be making the trip to Bedfordshire.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Neil Etheridge

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Simon Sluga; James Bree, Gabriel Osho, Kal Naismith; Amari Bell, Glen Rea, Alan Campbell, Harry Cornick; Fred Onyedinma, Elijah Adebayo, Elliot Lee

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matija Sarkic; Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, George Friend; Maxime Colin, Gary Gardner, Ryan Woods, Jérémie Bela, Tahith Chong; Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jonathan Leko

Luton Town vs Birmingham City Prediction

Luton Town managed to record a win and keep a clean sheet despite missing a couple of first-team defenders against Barnsley. Birmingham have not been able to find the back of the net since the opening fixture of the season.

Birmingham's lack of firepower in front of goal could be a decisive factor in the game and hence we predict the game to end in a narrow win for Luton Town.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Birmingham City.

