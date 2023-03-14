Luton Town vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2023

Luton Town and Bristol City lock horns at Kenilworth Road in round 37 of the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The Hatters have won their last six home games against Nigel Pearson’s men and will look to extend this fine run.

Luton Town continued to stake their claim for a place in the playoffs as they picked up an impressive 1-0 win away to second-placed Sheffield United at the weekend.

Rob Edwards’ side have now gone four successive games without defeat, picking up 10 points from a possible 12 since February’s 1-0 loss at Burnley.

With 60 points from 36 games, Luton are currently fourth in the EFL Championship table, five points above seventh-placed Norwich just outside the playoffs places.

Meanwhile, Bristol City returned to winning ways in style as they edged Blackpool 2-0 last time out.

Prior to that, Nigel Pearson’s men were on a three-game winless run, picking up one draw and losing twice, including their 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on March 4.

Bristol City are currently 13th in the league standings, having picked up 48 points from 36 matches so far.

Luton Town vs Bristol City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle between the two long-time rivals, who first squared off in December 1992.

Luton Town and Bristol City have both picked up 23 wins in their previous 64 encounters, while 18 games have ended all square.

The Robins have lost on their last six visits to Kenilworth Road, stretching back to a 2-2 draw in April 2003.

Luton Town are unbeaten in their last four outings, picking up three wins and one draw in that time.

Bristol City head into the midweek clash winless in three consecutive away matches, picking up two draws and losing once since February’s 2-1 win at Preston North End.

Luton Town vs Bristol City Prediction

While Bristol City will be looking to build on their win over Blackpool at the weekend, they have struggled for results on the road in recent weeks. Luton Town, meanwhile, have put together a solid run of form and we are tipping them to come away with their third win on the spin.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Bristol City

Luton Town vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton Town

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings since December 2020)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of the last eight clashes between the teams)

Poll : 0 votes