Luton Town vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The Championship continues this weekend and will see Luton Town host Bristol City at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

Luton Town held league leaders Fulham to a 1-1 draw in their last game with Elijah Adebayo scoring the equalizer for the hosts just after the hour mark. The hosts are now unbeaten in their last two outings after losing three of their previous four games.

The Hatters sit 14th in the league table with 29 points from 22 games. They will be looking to continue their good run when they play on Sunday.

Bristol City were beaten 3-2 by Huddersfield Town in their last outing despite scoring in the opening two minutes of the game. They have won just once in their last four games, conceding seven goals in that period.

Bristol City are 18th in the Championship standings with 27 points. The visitors will be looking to return to winning ways when they play Luton Town this weekend.

Luton Town vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

There have been 62 meetings between Luton Town and Bristol City. Both teams have won 22 games apiece while there have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The two teams last met in the league earlier this season. The game ended 1-1 with Danny Hylton scoring a late equalizer to cancel out a Nathan Baker strike for Bristol City.

Luton Town Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Bristol City Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

Luton Town vs Bristol City Team News

Luton Town

Luke Berry remains out with an injury and will miss Sunday's game. The midfielder is the only injury absentee for the hosts ahead of their Boxing Day clash.

Injured: Luke Berry

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol City

Nathan Baker and Joe Williams are out with injuries and are set to miss out on the Luton Town clash. Callum O'Dowda has recovered from a muscle injury and will feature.

Injured: Nathan Baker, Joe Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Shea; Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, Reece Burke; James Bree, Allan Campbell, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Amari'i Bell; Jordan Clark, Admiral Muskwe, Elijah Adebayo

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner; Alex Scott, Han-Noah Massengo, Matty James, Callum O'Dowda; Andreas Weimann; Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin

Luton Town vs Bristol City Prediction

Luton Town have picked up four points from their last two games but have won just one of their last six outings, failing to score in half those games.

Bristol City have been rather inconsistent of late, picking up two wins, two draws and two losses in their last six games. Their away record has also been poor of late as they have just one win in their last seven games on the road. The home side should pick up all three points.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Bristol City

Edited by Shardul Sant