Luton Town vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town welcome Bristol City to the Kenilworth Road on Tuesday for the Championship's final game of the calendar year. The home side were beaten by Reading on Boxing Day at the weekend and dropped to 15th in the standings, so they will be hoping to bounce back in the next game.

However, it won't be easy against a Bristol side coming on the back of their recent triumph against bottom side Wycombe Wanderers, ending a run of three consecutive defeats.

Striker Famara Diedhiou came off the bench to net the winner just three minutes from stoppage time to secure a dramatic victory that kept them in the top half of the table on ninth position.

Luton Town vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

The upcoming clash will be the 60th between these two sides, with Bristol holding a narrow advantage in the head-to-head record with 22 victories to Luton's 20.

Last season, both sides claimed 3-0 wins apiece at home and interestingly, the second leg of this fixture was scheduled on Boxing Day.

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Luton Town vs Bristol City Team News

The home side do not have any fresh injury concerns going into the clash. However, center-back Martin Cranie is suspended for accumulation of cards, whereas midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is one booking away from suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: Martin Cranie

Unavailable: None

Andreas Weimann and Alfie Mawson are long-term absentees for the Robins as the duo are potentially out for the rest of the season. Manager Dean Holden otherwise has the whole squad at his disposal.

Injured: Andreas Weimann and Alfie Mawson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Luton Town vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Luton Town (4-1-4-1): James Shea; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts; Glen Rea; Jordan Clark, Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, George Moncur; James Collins.

Bristol City (4-3-3): Daniel Bentley; Jack Hunt, Zak Vyner, Tomas Kalas, Tommy Rowe; Tyreeq Bakinson, Adam Nagy, Callum O'Dowda; Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin, Nahki Wells.

Luton Town vs Bristol City Prediction

Luton, despite their struggles, haven't lost at home in almost two months, while they've been defeated on home soil only twice all season. So they'll be confident heading into the clash, whereas the Robins, who've won only thrice in their last nine league games, will be hoping to build on the momentum from last weekend's win.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Bristol City