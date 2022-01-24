Luton Town vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Separated by just two points and three places in the EFL Championship table, Luton Town and Bristol City square off on Tuesday.

The visitors will head into the game seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win any of their last three meetings between the sides since 2019.

Luton Town’s blistering run of results took a slight halt last Sunday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield United.

Prior to that, Nathan Jones’ men were unbeaten in five straight games across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw.

With 35 points from 25 games, Luton Town are currently 13th in the EFL Championship table, two points above Tuesday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Bristol City returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off a resilient Cardiff City side 3-2 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game losing streak, crashing out of the FA Cup at the hands of Fulham at the time.

Manager Nigel Pearson will hope the win last time out can serve as a catalyst for a fine run of form as they look to rise into the top half of the table.

Luton Town vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming 22 wins from their last 62 meetings. A total of 18 games have ended all square.

Luton Town Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Bristol City Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Luton Town vs Bristol City Team News

Luton Town

The hosts will take to the pitch without Harry Cornick and Tom Lockyer, who have been sidelined through injuries. Reece Burke is currently suspended.

Injured: Harry Cornick, Tom Lockyer

Suspended: Reece Burke

Bristol City

Bristol City will be without the services of Nathan Baker and Joe Williams, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Nathan Baker, Joe Williams

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): James Shea; Daniel Potts, Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith; James Bree, Allan Campbell, Pelly Mpanzu, Amari'i Bell; Jordan Clark, Fred Onyedinma; Elijah Adebayo

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Max O'Leary, Zak Vyner, Tomas Kala, Rob Atkinson; Jay Dasilva, Han-Noah Massengo, Andy King, Alex Scott; Callum O'Dowda, Nahki Wells, Chris Martin

Luton Town vs Bristol City Prediction

With two points between the sides in the table, we can expect a cagey contest on Tuesday. While Bristol City will look to build on last week’s win over Cardiff, the hosts head into the game as the more in-form side and we are tipping them to claim all three points.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Bristol City

Edited by Peter P