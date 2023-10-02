Riding on the high of their first-ever Premier League victory, Luton Town will square off against Burnley at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

Luton Town piled on Everton's misery over the weekend by earning their first-ever win in the Premier League. Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris fired Luton to a 2-0 lead by the 31st minute of the match.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin managed to pull one back just 10 minutes later but that's as much response as Everton could muster as they fell to their fifth loss of the season. The win was a good way for Luton to bounce back from the shock exit they suffered from the EFL Cup at the hands of Exeter City in midweek.

Rob Edward's men are unbeaten in their last two Premier League games after losing their first four matches on the trot in the competition. They will look to add more steam to their journey this Tuesday as they take on the Clarets on home soil.

Burnley beat Luton Town 1-0 at Kenilworth Road in February earlier this year in the Championship. A repeat of the same would be massively welcome for Vincent Kompany and his men as they sit 19th in the Premier League table after six matches.

Burnley are yet to win a game in the league in the new season. After beating Salford City 4-0 in the EFL Cup in midweek, Burnley fell to a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United this Saturday.

Kompany's men have looked rather clueless going forward and have found the back of the net just four times so far this term. Meanwhile, they have shipped in 15 goals and will desperately need to turn things around quickly if they are to preserve their Premier League status beyond the season.

Luton Town vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Luton Town in all competitions, winning and drawing three each.

Luton have scored just two goals in their last five matches against Burnley in all competitions.

Luton are yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season.

Burnley are winless in their last six Premier League matches and have failed to score in three of those games.

Burnley have won all of their last three visits to Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town vs Burnley Prediction

Things are quite different from how they were when Burnley eked out a narrow1-0 win over Luton in the Championship in February earlier this year. Both teams played away matches over the weekend and fatigue will be a factor when they meet on Tuesday.

This could be a cagey encounter with both teams sharing the spoils at the end of 90 minutes,

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Burnley

Luton Town vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes