Luton Town vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December 2023

Luton Town have the chance to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when Chelsea visit Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Rob Edwards' men beat Sheffield United 3-2 in a relegation-zone thriller to claim three crucial points on Boxing Day.

After Alfie Doughty fired the Hatters into the lead in the 17th minute, Sheffield United looked set to seal a thrilling comeback win thanks to second-half goals from Olie McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic.

But the Blades made a meal of it in the last 13 minutes of normal time by conceding two own goals to let their opponents earn a crucial victory at Bramall Lane.

With their wins over Newcastle United and Sheffield over the last week, Luton remain at 18th in the table but are now just one point behind Everton, with a game in hand over the Toffees.

Meanwhile, Chelsea left it late to clinch all three points against Crystal Palace in yet another unconvincing display at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Mykhailo Mudryk's opener in the 13th minute was cancelled out by Michael Olise's striker in first-half stoppage time.

Noni Madueke then converted from the spot as late as the 89th minute to help Mauricio Pochettino keep his naysayers at bay for now. The win helped the Blues climb to 10th in the Premier League table but it's worth noting that they are only above Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth on goal difference.

Luton Town have been formidable at home and despite their current position in the table, Chelsea will have their work cut out for them against the Hatters this Saturday.

Luton Town vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea lost their last away league game against Luton Town by a 2-0 scoreline in December 1991.

The home team has won eight of the last 10 league games between Luton Town and Chelsea.

In each of Luton Town's last three top-flight campaigns prior to this season, their final match of the calendar year came at home against Chelsea. They conceded a 3-0 loss in 1989 before picking up 2-0 wins in 1990 and 1991.

Chelsea have managed to stay unbeaten in their final league game in the last 11 calendar years.

Luton have picked up successive wins in their last two Premier League matches. That's as many wins as they had in their first 16 league games this season.

Luton Town vs Chelsea Prediction

Luton Town are a formidable force at home. They have given every visiting team a run for their money at Kenilworth Road. Chelsea's inconsistency and defensive frailties could get taken advantage of on Saturday. This is likely to be an exciting contest and Luton Town might just be able to pick up a crucial point here.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-2 Chelsea

Luton Town vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes