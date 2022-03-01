Luton Town vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

The FA Cup returns in midweek and will see Luton Town and Chelsea square off at the Kenilworth Road Stadium on Wednesday.

The Blues are still licking their wounds following the EFL Cup final heartbreak, while the hosts will be seeking their fourth consecutive win in all competitions.

Luton Town moved into the playoff places in the EFL Championship standings as they claimed a slender 1-0 win over Derby County last weekend.

They have now won each of their most recent three outings, while dropping points just once in their last seven games.

They have now turned their attention to the FA Cup where they have kicked off their campaign on a high, claiming two wins from two, while scoring seven goals and conceding nine.

Meanwhile, Chelsea head into the fifth round of the cup after seeing off Chesterfield and Plymouth Argyle in the opening two rounds.

However, the Blues head into Wednesday’s game fresh off a brutal defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the EFL Cup final.

Prior to that, Chelsea were on a six-game winning streak across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and keeping four clean sheets in that time.

Luton Town vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Chelsea boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 18 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides. Luton Town have picked up 14 wins in that time, while 12 games have ended all square.

Luton Town Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Chelsea Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Luton Town vs Chelsea Team News

Luton Town

The hosts will be without Sonny Bradley and Henri Lansbury, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Sonny Bradley, Henri Lansbury

Suspended: None

Chelsea

Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell have all been sidelined through injuries and are out of contention for Wednesday’s game. Hakim Ziyech is also a doubt as he continues his return to full fitness.

Injured: Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Luton Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jed Steer; Kal Naismith, Gabriel Osho, Tom Lockyer; Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Pelly Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, James Bree; Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Trevor Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr; Reece James, Jorginho, Saul Niguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku

Luton Town vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea will be looking to restore some pride following their EFL Cup defeat against Liverpool. They head into Wednesday’s game with a significantly superior and more experienced squad and we predict they will come away with the win to book their place in the next round.

Prediction: Luton Town 0-3 Chelsea

Edited by Peter P