Luton Town vs Grimsby Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

Luton Town will play host to Grimsby Town at Venue Kenilworth Road in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town Preview

We're in the fourth round of the 2022–23 FA Cup. Luton Town survived the previous round following a replay against fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic, which ended in their favor 2-1. Both sides met days later in league action, with Luton Town giving a show of force that culminated in a 2-0 away win.

The Hatters sit seventh and boast three straight wins in the Championship. After finishing sixth out of 24 teams last season, they are hoping for a better position this term. Luton Town and Grimsby Town last met in January 2018, with Luton Town coming out on top, 1-0.

The visitors, who ply their trade in League Two (fourth tier), began their FA Cup journey in the first round. Grimsby Town crushed League One (third tier) side Plymouth Argyle 5-1 to progress to round two, where they brushed aside Cambridge United 2-1. Burton Albion became their next victim after a hotly-contested clash that ended 1-0.

The Mariners earned promotion from the National League (fifth tier) last season and are currently 16th in League Two with 30 points. They have claimed one win in their last three league contests, losing twice. Grimsby Town are also battling poor away form, winning once in their last five matches on the road and losing four.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Luton Town have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five clashes with Grimsby Town.

Luton Town have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches against Grimsby Town at home.

Luton Town have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Grimsby Town have won once and lost four times in their last five away games.

Luton Town have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Grimsby Town have won twice and lost thrice.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town Prediction

All eyes will be on Carlton Morris, the hosts’ main attacking threat, with 11 goals and four assists to his name thus far. Goalkeeper James Shea is out with an injury.

Harry Clifton will hope to deliver a response on behalf of the visitors. He has scored six goals so far. Defender Luke Waterfall is suspended.

Luton Town are expected to win due to their superior collective qualities.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Grimsby Town

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Luton Town

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Luton Town to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Grimsby Town to score - Yes

