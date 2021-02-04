Luton Town vs Huddersfield prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town host a free-falling Huddersfield Town at Kenilworth Road in the Championship this weekend.

With just nine wins from 26 games, the Hatters are languishing 13th in the standings but will look to reignite their march towards mid-table.

Back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Brentford and Blackburn Rovers on the road have thrown a spanner in the works. Nathan Jones' side are eager to get back to winning ways again.

They'll be confident after seeing Huddersfield aren't in any better shape, as the Terriers are currently stuck in a rut.

In fact, they haven't won any of their last five games, losing four in a row before eking out a draw to Stoke City.

The last time the Terriers beat Luton was way back in May 2008, when both sides were plying their trade in League One.

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Head-To-Head

In 25 meetings, Luton Town have come out on top 12 times. However, Huddersfield are not too far behind with nine wins of their own.

This season, they played out a 1-1 draw in Luton during the reverse league fixture in November.

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Huddersfield Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Team News

Luton Town

The home side have a clean bill of health going into the match. However, Tom Lockyer will be serving the third match of his three-game ban for the red card he received against Brentford last month.

Injured: None

Suspended: Tom Lockyer

Unavailable: None

Huddersfield

The Terriers will be without Carel Eiting as the midfielder is recovering from a knee injury. He is not expected back until April.

Richard Stearman, Fraizer Campbell, and Juninho Bacuna are all just one booking away from a suspension.

Injured: Carel Eiting

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Luton Town vs Hddersfield Predicted XI

Luton Town (4-1-4-1): Simon Sluga, James Bree, Martin Cranie, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts; Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu; Harry Cornick, Luke Berry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, George Moncur; James Collins.

Huddersfield (4-3-3): Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Richard Keogh, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo; Juninho Bacuna, Alex Vallejo, Lewis O'Brien; Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell, Rolando Aarons.

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Prediction

Luton have struggled for goals all season and average just 0.86 goals per game. However, their home record has been relatively better and they should give Huddersfield a stern challenge.

We expect this game to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Huddersfield