Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Luton Town and Huddersfield Town will go head-to-head at Kenilworth Road in round 12 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday (October 4).

The Terriers head into the game on a run of four away defeats and will look to end their poor record.

Luton made it two wins from two on Saturday, as they edged out Hull City 2-0 away from home. That followed a 2-0 home victory over Blackburn Rovers on September 17, which snapped their two-game winless run.

With 16 points from 11 games, Luton are ninth in the standings but could rise as high as fourth place with all three points on Monday.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield were sent crashing down to earth last time, out as they fell to a 3-1 loss at Reading. Before that, the Terriers ended their five-game winless run with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Cardiff City on September 17.

With seven points from 10 games, Huddersfield are 23rd in the standings, three points off West Bromwich Albion just outside the relegation zone.

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head

Luton hold a slight upper hand in this fixture, picking up 12 wins from the last 30 meetings. Huddersfield have picked up 11 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Luton Town

Luton will have to cope without Reece Burke and James Shea, who are recuperating from hamstring and knee injury respectively. Glen Rea is injured too.

Injured: Reece Burke, James Shea, Glen Rea

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Huddersfield Town

Tyreece Simpson (knee) and Matty Pearson (foot) have been sidelined through injury. Pat Jones picked up a hamstring injury while with Wales Under-19. Tino Anjurin will miss out because of glandular fever.

Injured: Tyreece Simpson, Matty Pearson, Pat Jones

Doubtful: Tino Anjurin

Suspended: None

Unavailable:

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XIs

Luton Town (3-5-2): Ethan Horvath; Sonny Bradley, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts; James Bree, Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Amarii Bell; Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lee Nicholls; Oliver Turton, Tom Lees, Michal Helik, Yuta Nakayama; David Kasumu, Jon Russell; Duane Holmes, Sorba Thomas, Jack Rudoni; Jordan Rhodes

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Luton head into the game as the firm favourites to come away with all three points, as they face a Huddersfield team who have lost their four away games. We predict The Hatters should continue their fine form and claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Huddersfield Town

