Luton Town vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2023

Luton Town’s last game of the 2022-23 EFL Championship campaign sees them host Hull City at Kenilworth Road on Monday.

The Hatters have guaranteed a third-placed finish this term and will be looking to close out the season with a sixth straight home win.

Luton Town continued their impressive form from last season as they played out a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Monday.

Rob Edwards’s men have now gone 13 consecutive matches without defeat, claiming eight wins and five draws since February’s 1-0 loss against league winners Burnley.

Luton have secured their place in the Championship playoff as they sit third in the table with a five-point cushion over fourth-placed Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Hull City’s dream of a top-half finish came to an end last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Swansea City on home turf.

The Tigers are currently winless in three of their last four matches, losing once and claiming two draws since mid-April.

Hull City are currently 14th in the league standings, having picked up 57 points from their 45 matches this season.

Luton Town vs Hull City Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Luton Town holds a superior record in the history of this fixture, having secured 20 wins from the last 44 meetings between the teams.

Hull City have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Luton Town have won their last four matches against the Tigers, stretching back to a 3-0 home loss in September 2019.

Hull City have failed to win their last nine away matches, losing four and claiming five draws since claiming a 2-1 victory at Wigan Athletic on January 2.

The Hatters men have won their last five home matches, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-2 draw against Millwall on February 28.

Luton Town vs Hull City Prediction

Luton Town head into the game on a blistering 13-match undefeated streak and will be looking to take this run to the end of the season. Edwards’ men have also been near impenetrable on home turf.

Given Hull City’s woeful away run, we predict they will pick up a fifth straight win against the Tigers.

Prediction: Luton Town 3-1 Hull City

Luton Town vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton Town

Tip 2: First to score - Luton Town (The Hatters have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Hull City)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last five clashes since September 2019)

Poll : 0 votes