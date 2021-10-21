Luton Town vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Luton Town will welcome Hull City to Kenilworth Road for a matchday 14 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Derby County on Tuesday. They twice came from behind to share the spoils at Pride Park.

Hull City fell to a 2-1 defeat to Peterborough on home turf a day later. Jack Taylor and Siriki Dembele scored in either half to give the visitors all three points.

The defeat left the Tigers floundering in the relegation zone on nine points. Luton Town sit in 9th spot on 18 points and a win would put them within touching distance of the playoff spots.

Luton Town vs Hull City Head-to-Head

This will be the 41st meeting between the two sides and Luton Town have a slightly superior record with 17 wins to their name.

Hull City were victorious on 16 occasions while eight matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2020 when Kazenga LuaLua's late strike gave Luton Town a 1-0 away win en-route to Hull City's relegation to League One.

The visitors have found the going tough since their return to the EFL Championship and have managed just two wins all season. Luton Town are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak.

Luton Town form guide: D-W-D-W-L

Hull City form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Luton Town vs Hull City Team News

Luton Town

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Hatters. However, Danny Hylton and Dan Potts are both doubts for Hull City's visit.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Danny Hylton, Dan Potts

Suspension: None

Hull City

Greg Docherty's reaction to #HULPET

Hull City

Alfie Jones (hamstring) and Brandon Fleming are the only two injury concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Alfie Jones, Brandon Fleming

Suspension: None

Luton Town vs Hull City Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga (GK); Amari'i Bell, Kal Naismith, Tom Lockyer, James Bree; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Gabriel Osho; Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram (GK); Callum Elder, Jacob Greaves, Di'Shon Bernard, Lewie Coyle; Andy Cannon, Greg Docherty; Keane Lewis-Potter, Ryan Longman, George Moncur; Josh Magennis

Luton Town vs Hull City Prediction

Hull City have a good recent record away to Luton Town, having won on each of their last three visits to Kenilworth Road. However, their current form suggests that this trend could be broken.

Games involving Luton Town tend to be open affairs but Hull City's toothless attack might not take advantage of the space afforded them. We are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Hull City

Edited by Shardul Sant