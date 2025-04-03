Luton Town vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Luton Town will host Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on Saturday in the 40th round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be hoping to pull off a late-season upset to get vital three points in their fight to escape relegation.

Ad

Luton have remained in the relegation zone despite picking up three wins and a draw in their last five games and are only four points above bottom-placed Plymouth with seven games to go. The hosts picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Hull City last weekend but will need something extra special to get a result against Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds United were disappointed to drop points for the fourth time in their last five games when a 96th-minute equalizer from Zan Vipotnik led to a 2-2 draw against Swansea last weekend. The visitors' recent dip in form has seen them lose their lead in the league standings and leave them tied on points with third-placed Burnley. They will be desperate to confirm direct promotion in the final weeks of the season.

Ad

Trending

Luton Town vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met on 50 previous occasions going into the weekend. Luton have won 14 of those meetings, and 16 have ended in draws while Leeds have won the remaining 20.

The hosts are winless in their last seven games in this fixture and have managed just one win against the Whites since 1991.

Leeds picked up an easy 3-0 victory in the first leg of this fixture earlier this season in November.

Luton have the worst offensive record in the English second division with only 35 goals scored in 39 games played.

The visitors have by far the best offensive record and the second-best defensive record in the league with 78 goals scored and only 27 conceded.

Ad

Luton Town vs Leeds United Prediction

The Hatters are heavy underdogs and have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid defeat against a side with much more quality.

The Whites will be confident to get a much-needed result but will need to avoid complacency and get past their recent poor form to ensure they get the job done.

Prediction: Luton Town 0-2 Leeds United

Ad

Luton Town vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in just one of the hosts' last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback