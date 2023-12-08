Luton Town vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th December 2023

Luton Town are set to play Manchester City at Kenilworth Road on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Luton Town come into this game on the back of a 4-3 loss to Arsenal in their most recent league game. Goals from Brazilian attackers Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, German midfielder Kai Havertz and English midfielder Declan Rice secured the win for Arsenal.

Centre-back Gabriel Osho, attacker Elijah Adebayo and midfielder Ross Barkley scored the goals for Luton Town.

Manchester City, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Aston Villa in their most recent league game. Jamaican winger Leon Bailey scored the sole goal of the game to seal the deal for Aston Villa.

Luton Town vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Luton Town are playing Manchester City in the league.

Striker Carlton Morris has managed five goal contributions in 14 league starts for Luton Town this season.

Wing-back Alfie Doughty has managed three assists in 11 league starts for Luton Town this season.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has managed 18 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Manchester City this season.

Argentine attacker Julian Alvarez has managed nine goal contributions in 15 league starts for Manchester City this season.

Luton Town vs Manchester City Prediction

Luton Town are currently 18th in the league, one point behind Everton and having won just one of their last five league games. They have produced some good performances this season though; some would feel that they deserved to get at least a point in the game against Arsenal.

Not many expect them to remain in the league, but with clubs like Everton and Nottingham Forest on shaky grounds, Luton Town could just manage to do the unexpected.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are 4th in the league, six points behind league leaders Arsenal. They lost to Aston Villa recently, and more than the loss, it is the fact that they deserved to lose that has piqued the interest of many. Aston Villa were comfortably the better team in that game, a feeling that not many Manchester City fans would have experienced since Pep Guardiola's arrival.

They are still expected to win the league while breaking a few records on the way, but it is always an interesting thought experiment to imagine how Manchester City would cope if more clubs performed against them like Aston Villa just did.

Manchester City will be the favourites.

Prediction: Luton Town 0-4 Manchester City

Luton Town vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Manchester City

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet- yes