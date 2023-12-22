Luton Town vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023 

Luton Town will host Newcastle United at Kenilworth Road on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

The home side have struggled to adapt to life in the top-flight and are now staring down the relegation barrel as they round up the first half of the league season. They faced off against Bournemouth last weekend with the scores level at 1-1 before team captain Tom Lockyer collapsed just before the hour-mark, ultimately resulting in an abandonment of the match which will now be replayed in full at a later date.

Luton Town sit 18th in the league table with just nine points picked up so far. They are one point above last-placed Sheffield United and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Saturday.

Newcastle United have had their struggles of late with a plethora of injuries hampering the team's performance. They returned to winning ways in the league last time out with a 3-0 win over 10-man Fulham before losing on penalties to Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup earlier in the week.

The visitors sit sixth in the Premier League standings with 29 points from 17 games and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Luton Town vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Luton and Newcastle. The hosts have won 17 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 23 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in an FA Cup clash back in January 2018 which the Magpies won 3-1.

The hosts have won just one of their last eight games in this fixture.

Luton are one of two teams in the Premier League this season without a clean sheet.

Only one of Newcastle's nine league wins this season has come away from home.

Luton Town vs Newcastle United Prediction

Luton are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last 10 matches. They have won just one of their eight home league games this season and could struggle here.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five games after losing just two of their previous eight. They have struggled to impress on the road this season but should have more than enough to win this one.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-3 Newcastle United

Luton Town vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Newcastle to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last eight matches)

