Luton Town vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

Luton Town begin their Championship campaign on Saturday as they host Peterborough United.

Luton Town are set to play in the second-tier of English football for a third consecutive campaign next season. Peterborough will return to the Championship for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

8️⃣ goals on the opening day! 🤯



We started the 2017-18 season in style #OnThisDay in 2017 🙌#COYH pic.twitter.com/kPQkXo5ag2 — LutonTown (@LutonTown) August 5, 2021

Luton Town finished 12th in the Championship last season after finishing 19th in the season before. The Luton side have now set out to improve on last season's finish with a very impressive pre-season run.

Luton Town played five friendly games in preparation for the upcoming campaign, winning three of them and drawing once. Nathan Jones's side scored 17 goals in those games and conceded five.

Peterborough had a busier pre-season as they played six games. However, they won just the first two, drawing the next two before losing the final two games.

Luton Town vs Peterborough United Head-to-Head

Historically, the two sides have met 29 times. The fixture between the two sides has been closely contested, with Luton winning 10 of those games. Peterborough have eight wins and the other 11 games between the sides have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in 2019 in a League One clash. Two goals in each half saw Luton Town secure a 4-0 win on the day.

Luton Town Form Guide: yet to play

Peterborough Form Guide: yet to play

Luton Town vs Peterborough United Team News

Luton Town

Luton Town have an injury-free squad and manager Nathan Jones will have a complete team to select from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough United

Jonson Clarke-Harris has returned to the side after recovering from a knee injury and should be available for selection. Siriki Dembele and Jack Taylor will be assessed before the game but both men are available.

💭 #pufc boss Darren Ferguson is excited ahead of the opening @SkyBetChamp fixture of the season at @LutonTown on Saturday. https://t.co/118NyPEask#LUTPET — Peterborough United (@theposhofficial) August 5, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga, James Bree, Sonny Bradley, Reece Burke, Daniel Potts, Glen Rea, Alan Campbell, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Cornick, Fred Onyedinma, Cameron Jerome

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Christy Pym, Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent, Mark Beevers, Joe Ward, Dan Butler, Jack Taylor, Jorge Grant, Sammie Szmodics, Siriki Dembele, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Luton Town vs Peterborough United Prediction

Luton Town enjoyed a very productive pre-season and were rampant on occasion. Should they manage to maintain their form in front of goal going into the season, they will be a handful to play against.

Peterborough, in the same vein, are known for their prolificity. The side scored the most goals in League One last season and will be looking to maintain that level in the upper tier.

Luton Town should, however, have the upper hand over newly-promoted Peterborough and we expect the home side to triumph.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Peterborough United

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates

Edited by Peter P