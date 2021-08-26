Luton Town vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Luton Town are set to play Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Luton Town come into this game on the back of a 5-0 loss against Lee Bowyer's Birmingham City in the league. A brace from striker Scott Hogan and goals from centre-back Marc Roberts, midfielder Gary Gardner and attacker Chuks Aneke secured the win for Birmingham City.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, beat Wayne Rooney's Derby County 2-1 in the second round of the EFL Cup. Second-half goals from midfielder Luke Freeman and veteran striker Billy Sharp sealed the deal for Slavisa Jokanovic's Sheffield United. Midfielder Louie Sibley scored the consolation goal for Derby County.

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Luton Town and Sheffield United have not faced each other in quite some time.

Luton Town form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-L-W

Sheffield United form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-D-L

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Team News

Luton Town

Luton Town will be without winger Jordan Clark. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Nathan Jones is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jordan Clark

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🗣️ On Jordan Clark | "He won't be ready for Saturday and then we have two weeks of the international break where we hope to see him back."#COYH pic.twitter.com/axIMHavj6x — LutonTown (@LutonTown) August 26, 2021

Sheffield United

Meanwhile, Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Jack O'Connell, left-back Enda Stevens and French forward Lys Mousset, while there are doubts over the availability of Scotland international Oli McBurnie.

Injured: Jack O'Connell, Enda Stevens, Lys Mousset

Doubtful: Oli McBurnie

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Sluga, Peter Kioso, Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith, James Bree, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Amari'i Bell, Admiral Muskwe, Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham, Chris Basham, John Egan, Ben Davies, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Prediction

Luton Town did well last season, and have won two of their first four league games. Manager Nathan Jones is in his second still as boss of the club, and the Welshman will be keen to replicate the performances of last season.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, have been abysmal so far. They have lost three of their four league games, and the Blades, who were regarded as promotion contenders before the season began, are already playing catchup. Manager Slavisa Jokanovic is an experienced Championship boss, but he could soon come under pressure.

“He’s shown in these few games he’s clever. 250 goals behind of him.



He will be an important option for me like he’s been an important option for Sheffield United a lot of the years.”



Slaviša Jokanović on Billy Sharp. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MN2Kds6fyJ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 26, 2021

Sheffield United should register their first win here.

Prediction: Luton Town 0-2 Sheffield United

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Abhinav Anand