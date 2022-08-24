Luton Town vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Luton Town will host Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road on Friday night in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have endured a tough start to their season, going winless in their first four league games. However, they returned to winning ways last time out, beating Swansea City 2-0 via goals from Alan Campbell and Carlton Morris in either half.

Luton Town sit 19th in the league table with just five points from five games. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they play this weekend.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to Watford on the opening day. They picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in their last game and could easily have doubled that tally with the number of quality chances they created.

The Blades sit atop the Championship standings with 10 points from an obtainable 15. They will now be targeting maximum points on Friday as they seek to strengthen their grip at the top.

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Friday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Luton Town and Sheffield United. The hosts have won 15 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won four more. There have been 10 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last season, with the Blades winning 2-0.

Luton Town Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Sheffield United Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Team News

Luton Town

The Hatters will be without the services of Fred Onyedinma, Alfie Doughty, Pelly Ruddock and James Shea this weekend as the quartet are all injured.

Injured: Fred Onyedinma, Alfie Doughty, Pelly Ruddock, James Shea

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

The visitors have a couple of injured personnel as well, including Jack Robinson, Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle, Jack O'Connell and Enda Stevens.

Injured: Jack Robinson, Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle, Jack O'Connell, Enda Stevens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ethan Horvath; Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts; James Bree, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell; Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wesley Foderingham; Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan, Anel Ahmedohodzic; Max Lowe, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, George Baldock; Iliman Ndiaye, Oliver McBurnie

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Prediction

Luton Town's latest result ended a run of three consecutive defeats. They are, however, winless on home turf this season and could struggle here.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last four league outings. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Sheffield United

