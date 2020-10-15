Luton Town vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town have had a tremendous start to their 2020-21 Championship campaign, winning three of their four opening fixtures.

They claimed a 2-0 victory at home to Wycombe Wanderers last time out, meaning they have conceded just two goals and have kept two clean sheets.

Nathan Jones takes charge of his side against his former employers for the first time when Stoke City travel to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The Welshman had a torrid time in Staffordshire before his return to the Hatters, but he will be determined to come out of this one with all three points.

Stoke have got off to an average start, winning just once but also losing just once.

They managed to snatch a point in their game against Birmingham earlier this month to bring their season tally to five after four games.

Michael O'Neill will want to register another three points on the board to ease any disgruntlement from Potters fans.

📺iFollow | Season ticket holder codes for our match against @stokecity on Saturday have now been distributed by email. Please redeem your codes as soon as possible. https://t.co/USOWjAn67F#COYH pic.twitter.com/7M4FqXhIlu — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) October 13, 2020

Luton Town vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

Luton have failed to beat Stoke in their last eight encounters, their last victory coming in December 2000.

It's evident that the Hatters struggle to keep clean sheets against Stoke too, managing just one in their last 20 meetings – a run that stretches back to 1988.

The hosts have only beaten Stoke twice since the turn of the century, both of those wins coming in the year 2000.

This fixture last year ended in a 1-1 lockout, the 15th time a game between the pair has ended in a draw.

Stoke have come out the victors on 18 occasions while Luton have triumphed 11 times.

⚽️#SCFC travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town this weekend in the @skybetchamp.



We’ve compared the stats of defenders Rhys Norrington-Davies & Morgan Fox👇. #EFL @RegandVic pic.twitter.com/E25642rzTP — Stoke City StatZone (@scfcsz) October 14, 2020

Luton Town vs Stoke City Team News

Luton Town welcomed Bristol City midfielder Joe Morrell in midweek and he could go straight into the matchday squad when he returns from Wales international duty.

Injured: Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane, Brendan Galloway

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nathan Collins may be rested despite being willing to play in the Republic of Ireland’s under-21 clash against Italy with a fractured wrist in midweek, with the Potters steeped in defensive options.

That being said, the hosts lost Bruno Martins Indi to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar during the international break, an exit many Stoke fans saw coming but didn’t want.

Injured: Joe Allen

Doubtful: Ryan Shawcross , Thibauld Verlinden

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Luton Town predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Glen Rea, Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock, Harry Cornick, Elliot Lee, James Collins

Stoke City predicted XI (3-5-2): Adam Davies, James Chester, Harry Souttar, Morgan Fox, Tommy Smith, James McClean, Nick Powell, John Obi Mikel, Sam Clucas, Steven Fletcher, Lee Gregory

Luton Town vs Stoke City Prediction

Two sides who were in dire straits this time last season are both now in much healthier positions.

On paper, Stoke City have the stronger side but Luton have defied expectations so far this season and have every chance of carrying this form on given very few players went away on international duty.

Both Stoke City and Luton boss Jones will want to get one back over the other after a tasteless break-up, but in the end there may be no ultimate winner and a draw appears likely.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Stoke City