Luton Town vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | May 16, 2023

Luton Town welcome Sunderland to Kenilworth Road in the second leg of the EFL Championship playoffs on Tuesday (May 16).

Sunderland won 2-1 at home in the first leg on Saturday at the Stadium of Light. Luton opened the scoring with Elijah Adebayo's 11th-minute strike. Sunderland equalised via on-loan striker Amad Diallo's 39th-minute goal before defender Trai Hume scored the decisive goal in the second half to complete the comeback.

Luton, meanwhile, were eliminated from the semifinals of the playoffs last season but will look to fare better this time. They returned to the Championship after four seasons in League One, so earning a place in the Premier League will be a significant achievement.

Luton Town vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 62 times across competitions since their first meeting in the FA Cup in 1907. Luton trail 33-14.

Sunderland are unbeaten in ten Championship games, winning five. They saw their 14-game unbeaten run end in the first leg.

The visitors are unbeaten in five meetings against Luton Town, but four games have ended 1-1.

Luton have won five of their last six home games in the Championship, keeping four clean sheets.

Sunderland have won four of their last five away games, keeping four clean sheets.

Luton Town vs Sunderland Prediction

The Hatters have just one win against Sunderland in 11 games (since 1990). At home, they have fared slightly better, going unbeaten in three games. They are unbeaten in their last seven home games.

The Black Cats, meanwhile, are unbeaten in ten league games and have won their last three away outiings on the spin. They have outscored Luton 68-57 in the league this season.

They have a slender aggregate advantage, and four of their last five meetings with Luton have ended in 1-1 draws. The two teams look evenly matched in terms of form, we expect another low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Luton 1-1 Sunderland

Luton Town vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Carlton Morris to score or assist any time - Yes

