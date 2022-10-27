Luton Town will host Sunderland at Kenilworth Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 29), looking to return to winning ways.

The Hatters were crushed 4-0 by Watford on Sunday. Goals from Keinan Davis, William Troost-Ekong, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr snapped their seven-game unbeaten run.

With 24 points from 16 games, Nathan Jones' side are ninth in the standings, five places above their next rivals.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are coming off consecutive defeats in what has been a stop-start season. The Black Cats lost 2-0 to Blackburn Rovers before losing 4-2 against table-toppers Burnley.

Luton Town vs Sunderland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 60th clash between the two teams. Of the previous 59, Sunderland have won 32 and lost to Luton on 14 occasions

This will be the first meeting between Sunderland and Luton since the 2018-19 season in League One, where they played out a 1-1 draw in both games

Luton are winless in their last seven games against Sunderland since a 3-0 home win in December 1994

This is Sunderland's first Championship visit to Luton since the final day of the 2006-07 season, which the Black Cats won 5-0 under Roy Keane

Luton have lost only three of their last 21 league games, winning ten and drawing eight

Sunderland have lost three of their last four league games - as many as the Black Cats have in their previous 25.

The Black Cats have won only one of their last seven league games.

Jack Clarke has been directly involved in nine league goals in 16 appearances this season - the most by any Sunderland player.

Luton Town vs Sunderland Prediction

Sunderland arrive at Kenilworth Road in poor shape, but history is on their side, as the Black Cats haven't lost to Luton in almost 28 years.

Although they were beaten in their last game, the Hatters are on a decent run of form. They were unbeaten in their previous seven outings and have a good record at home.

Both teams will go at each other in search of a win but might play out a draw.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-2 Sunderland

Luton Town vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

