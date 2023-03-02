Luton Town vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023 

Luton Town and Swansea City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 35 fixture on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw against Millwall at home in midweek. Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw scored in either half to give the visitors a two-goal lead before Elijah Adebayo and Luke Berry forced a share of the spoils.

Swansea, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Rotherham United. Joel Piroe's first-half opener for the Swans was cancelled out by Chiedozie Ogbene in the 51st minute.

The draw left the Welsh outfit in 15th spot, having accrued 43 points from 34 games. Luton, meanwhile, are sixth with 54 points to show for their efforts after 34 outings.

Luton Town vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 57 previous occasions in the past, with Luton leading 24-21.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Luton win 2-0 away.

Luton are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Swansea and are looking to register a first league double over the Swans since the 2001-02 season..

Swansea are without a first-half goal in their last seven away Championship games.

Four of their last five meetings have produced less than three goals.

Swansea have not kept a clean sheet in their last seven away games.

Luton form guide: D-W-L-D-D; Swansea form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Luton Town vs Swansea City Prediction

Luton are barely hanging on to their playoff spot, with just two points separating them from seventh-placed Norwich City. The Hatters will go all out for victory and look to draw inspiration from their win in the reverse fixture.

Swansea, meanwhile, have dropped points despite scoring first in their last two games. They have managed just one win in their last eight games.

Luton are the favourites and should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Luton 2-0 Swansea

Luton Town vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Luton Town to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

