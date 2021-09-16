Luton Town vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Luton Town will welcome Swansea City to Kenilworth Road for a matchday eight fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Bristol City on Wednesday. Danny Hylton scored a last-gasp equalizer to snatch a point after Nathan Baker had put the home side ahead in the 57th minute.

Swansea City also shared the spoils in a goalless encounter on home turf with Millwall on Wednesday.

The draws left Luton Town and Swansea City in 13th and 20th spots respectively. The hosts have garnered nine points from seven matches while the Swans are three points worse off.

Luton Town vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 54 occasions in the past and Luton Town have a slightly better record with 22 wins to their name.

Swansea City were victorious on 21 occasions while 11 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when a lone goal by Conor Hourihane gave Swansea City a 1-0 away victory.

The hosts have won just one of their last five matches and are currently on a run of three consecutive draws. The Swans have won two of their last five matches across all competitions.

Luton Town form guide: D-D-D-L-W

Swansea City form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Luton Town vs Swansea City Team News

Luton Town

Allan Campbell has been sidelined until November with a ligament injury. Jordan Clark is a doubt for the visit of Swansea having suffered a concussion.

Injury: Allan Campbell

Doubtful: Jordan Clark

Suspension: None

Swansea City

Korey Smith and Tivonge Rushesha (ACL) have both been sidelined until the end of September. Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams had suffered a knock in the game against Hull City and remains a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Tivonge Rushesha. Korey Smith

Doubtful: Rhys Williams

Suspension: None

Luton Town vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Simon Sluga (GK); Kal Naismith, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer; Amari'i Bell, Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry, James Bree; Pelly Ruddock, Cameron Jerome, Harry Cornick

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Hamer (GK); Benjamin Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett; Ryan Manning, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Ethan Laird; Jamie Paterson, Olivier Ntcham, Joel Piroe

Luton Town vs Swansea City Prediction

The two sides have shown a high penchant for draws in recent weeks and that trend is likely to continue on Saturday.

Also Read

Swansea City have more quality at their disposal but home advantage for Luton Town could see both sides cancel themselves out with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Swansea City

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Shardul Sant