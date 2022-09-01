Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Luton Town and Wigan Athletic will battle for three points in an EFL Championship clash on Saturday.

The hosts registered an impressive 2-1 away victory over Cardiff City in midweek. All three goals in the game came after the break, with Luke Freeman and Gabriel Osho's strikes guiding the Hatters to their second win of the campaign.

Wigan settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against West Brom on home turf. Josh Magennis and Karlan Grant scored first-half goals to cancel each other out.

The stalemate moved the newly-promoted Lactics into 18th spot with seven points to their name. Luton Town sit in 13th place and have nine points to show for their efforts in seven matches.

Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides. They each have five wins apiece, while six previous matches ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in March 2020 and they could not be separated in a goalless stalemate.

Luton Town form guide: L-D-W-L-L

Wigan Athletic form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-L

Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic Team News

Luton Town

Harry Cornick, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Alfie Doughty and James Shea have been sidelined with injuries. Sonny Bradley and Glen Rea are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Harry Cornick, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Alfie Doughty, James Shea

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Sonny, Glen Rea

Wigan Athletic

Gwion Edwards and Jordan Cousins are unavailable due to fitness issues. Tendayi Darikwa is a doubt for the trip to Bedfordshire.

Injuries: Gwion Edwards, Jordan Cousins

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Tendayi Darikwa

Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ethan Horvath; Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts; James Bree, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell; Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jamie Jones; Jason Kerr, Jack Whatmough, Curtis Tilt, Tendayi Darikwa, James McClean; Tom Naylor, Max Power, Graeme Shinnie; Will Keane, Callum Lang

Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Luton Town's home form has been far from encouraging and Nathan Jones' side need to improve in front of their fans if they are to match their playoff standards from last season.

Wigan Athletic's return to the EFL Championship has been marked by a strong run on the road and compact defending. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Wigan Athletic

