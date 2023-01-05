Luton Town vs Wigan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023 

Luton Town will welcome Wigan Athletic to Kenilworth Road in an all-Championship clash in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback win at Huddersfield Town in the Championship on New Year's Day. Duane Holmes put Huddersfield ahead in the 25th minute, but goals in either half from Amari's Bell and Reece Burke helped the Hatters claim maximum points and climb to seventh in the standings.

Wigan, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat against Hull City at home in league action. Tyler Smith stepped off the bench to score a late brace to ensure victory for the Tigers after Jacob Greaves and Oscar Estupinan had given them a 2-1 lead.

Both teams will turn their attention to the FA Cup where they will seek to secure progression to the fourth round.

Luton Town vs Wigan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 17 times. Wigan lead 6-5, while six games have been drawn.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Wigan claim a 2-1 comeback away win.

Luton are on a three-game winning run in the league, scoring at least twice in each win.

Wigan are on a five-game winless run, losing their last four.

Luton's last four games have produced at least three goals, with five of their last six games seeing goals at both ends.

Wigan's last six league games have seen both teams score.

Luton Town vs Wigan Prediction

Wigan's atrocious run of form sees them sit at the bottom of the Championship, and the Lactics are likely to prioritise avoiding the drop over a deep run in the cup.

Luton, by contrast, are flying high and will want to keep their momentum going with a victory in front of their fans.

The hosts are favourites, although Wigan's expansive style means the visitors are likely to score. Luton should record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Luton 3-1 Wigan

Luton Town vs Wigan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Luton to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

